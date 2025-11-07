The Party Goddess! Celebrates "Golden Bachelor" Finale with Exclusive Watch Party Guide & Podcast Drop

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Party Goddess!, a Los Angeles-based full-service event-planning and catering company led by celebrity planner Marley Majcher, is celebrating ABC's Golden Bachelor finale with a signature style: a curated, photo-ready watch party guide and podcast episode dedicated to making "golden hour" at home.

Majcher's latest podcast, Sparkle, Sip & Shade: Your Golden Bachelor Watch Party Guide with Kimmy Seltzer features confidence and dating expert Kimmy Seltzer, where the duo dish on love, connection, and what the show gets right about romance at every age. The episode pairs perfectly with The Party Goddess!'s new blog post, a one-stop guide for hosting the perfect finale night on November 12 at 8 PM ET/ 5 PM PT.

"Everyone deserves a little sparkle in their love story," says Majcher. "Whether you're team Peg or team Cindy, this is your excuse to throw a party that feels as warm as the golden hour itself."

Inside the Golden Bachelor Watch Party Guide

The step-by-step guide includes everything fans need to plan a gorgeous finale night at home:

Color Palette & Lighting Tips: gold, blush, and cream tones with a soft "golden hour" glow created by lamps and candles.

gold, blush, and cream tones with a soft "golden hour" glow created by lamps and candles. Menu Ideas: Golden Hour Charcuterie (Triple crème brie, manchego, prosciutto, honey, dried apricots, golden berries, and Marcona almonds), Final Rose Popcorn Mix, and Golden Fries Bar.

(Triple crème brie, manchego, prosciutto, honey, dried apricots, golden berries, and Marcona almonds), and Drinks to Sip & Shine: Golden Girl Spritz with Bariano Prosecco and St-Germain, or the sparkling mocktail Final Rose with rose lemonade and fresh raspberries.

with Bariano Prosecco and St-Germain, or the sparkling mocktail with rose lemonade and fresh raspberries. Commercial-Break Games: Golden Bachelor Bingo cards and trivia games to keep guests laughing between segments.

cards and trivia games to keep guests laughing between segments. Decor & Photo Moments: gold runner, roses, tea lights, and a "Cheers with Coupes" photo setup perfect for Instagram.

A free one-page party checklist and bingo card download are available at:

Our Blog

Listen & Join the Conversation

Listeners can tune in to the podcast episode Sparkle, Sip & Shade: Your Golden Bachelor Watch Party Guide with Kimmy Seltzer on all platforms now!

Follow the fun on social media (@ThePartyGoddess on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, LinkedIn and X) and share your own "golden hour" moments using #GoldenBachelor and #ThePartyGoddess.

About The Party Goddess!

Founded by entrepreneur and author Marley Majcher, The Party Goddess! is a luxury event-planning and catering firm based in Los Angeles, specializing in creative experiences that combine strategy with style. Known for producing high-profile events for clients including Pierce Brosnan, Britney Spears and Sofía Vergara, Marley also hosts a top-rated business and lifestyle podcast and is the author of But Are You Making Any Money? For press inquiries or collaborations, contact [email protected].

Media Contact:

Diane White

918-770-3905

[email protected]

www.thepartygoddess.com

SOURCE The Party Goddess!