The Pasteur Foundation Announces Call for Applications for the Lady Mireille & Sir Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowship

NEW YORK, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pasteur Foundation proudly announces the launch of the 2026 call for applications for the Lady Mireille & Sir Dennis Gillings Global Public Health Fellowship, a transformative two-year postdoctoral program at the Institut Pasteur in Paris.

Created through the visionary leadership of Lady Mireille Gillings, this Fellowship is designed to cultivate a new generation of scientific leaders capable of reshaping the future of global public health. At a time when the world faces increasingly complex health challenges — from emerging infectious diseases to climate-driven health threats — the need for scientists who can bridge discovery, leadership, and global impact has never been greater.

The Fellowship distinguishes itself by combining rigorous, world-class biomedical research with structured training in leadership, strategic management, and resource mobilization. Fellows are embedded in leading laboratories at Institut Pasteur while simultaneously developing the tools required to build institutions, mobilize capital, and translate breakthrough science into durable global solutions.

Applications open March 3, 2026, and are open exclusively to exceptional PhD graduates from the University of Cambridge, the University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, and Concordia University who have completed their doctoral degrees within two years of the application deadline.

Yasmine Belkaid, President of Institut Pasteur, said: "The visionary leadership of Lady Mireille in establishing this fellowship represents a bold investment in the future architects of global health. Scientific discovery alone does not change the world — leadership does. This program reflects our conviction that tomorrow's breakthroughs will be driven by scientists who are as fluent in vision and strategy as they are in the laboratory."

Lady Mireille Gillings, PhD, Hon DSc, said: "Future leaders in public health must have skills across what I call the 3Ms: Money, Management and Medicine. The fellowships are designed to build business skills on top of scientific training, which is critical for the next generation of global scientists."

Through this Fellowship, the Pasteur Foundation reinforces its commitment to transatlantic scientific excellence and to advancing a model of research leadership that is ambitious, interdisciplinary, and globally minded.

For full eligibility criteria and application details, please visit: https://pasteurfoundation.org/lady-mireille-gillings-fellowship/

