The Pat Summitt Foundation Unveils "Pat's Gameplan: A Guide for Alzheimer's and Dementia Caregivers"

The plan was created as a training program for caregivers in collaboration with the University of Tennessee Extension

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pat Summitt Foundation (PSF) in collaboration with University of Tennessee Extension Family and Consumer Sciences , is unveiling Pat's Gameplan , a Guide for Alzheimer's and Dementia Caregivers. The nationwide program will provide education and support for those providing care for a loved one with Alzheimer's disease or dementia.

Pat's Gameplan aims to be a one-stop resource to answer questions and serve as a guide for caregivers. Post this Coach Pat Summitt was the legendary coach of the Lady Vols basketball team, Summit is one of the winningest coaches in women’s basketball history. But her legacy expands beyond the hardwood. Coach Summitt formed the Pat Summitt Foundation just a few weeks after the public announcement of her diagnosis of early-onset dementia Alzheimer’s type. The Foundation focuses on advancing research for treatment and a cure, providing care and support for patients and caregivers, and educating the public about Alzheimer’s disease.

Pat's Gameplan aims to be a one-stop resource to answer questions and serve as a guide for caregivers. The content released in this initial plan includes topics ranging from legal planning and long-term financial advice; insights into the disease from Pat's own doctor, Dr. Ron Petersen of the Mayo Clinic; and a "share my story" section featuring stories from everyday caregivers discussing their journeys to help build a community. More topics will roll out in the coming years, including nutrition advice. All training has the goal of reducing the stress and anxiety caregivers face. This groundbreaking web-based curriculum reflects a $1.3 million investment from PSF.

More than 11 million Americans serve as primary caregivers for someone with Alzheimer's disease or dementia. These caregivers often report higher levels of stress, anxiety and depression compared to caregivers of elders without Alzheimer's disease or dementia. They often don't feel equipped for the role and aren't sure where to turn for support or information.

"We want to not only equip our caregivers to be the best they can be, but we also want to help take care of the caregivers along the way," said Morgan Vance, director of strategic initiatives and advancement at the Pat Summitt Foundation. "We want to ease their minds and reduce their stress as they take care of their loved one,"

Coach Pat Summitt had a tradition of winning no matter the odds. She wanted to make a difference in Alzheimer's Disease by specifically focusing on caregivers. Today, Pat's Gameplan aspires to become a key player in addressing their unique needs and those of their families. Her continued impact on this cause is an extension of her life's work and dedication. The Pat Summitt Foundation is working, through her legacy, to see the winning side of this fight.

About The Pat Summitt Foundation:

The Pat Summitt Foundation, a fund of the East Tennessee Foundation , was established by Pat and Tyler Summitt in November 2011 with the mission of advancing Alzheimer's and dementia research for treatment and a cure, providing care and support for patients and caregivers, and educating the public on Alzheimer's disease.

