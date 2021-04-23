The Patent and Market Court of Appeal issues judgement confirming C-RAD's entitlement to Beamocular's invention

STOCKHOLM, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patent and Market Court of Appeal at the Svea Court of Appeal partly confirms the judgment of the Patent and Market Court of 26 July 2019, which gave C-RAD the right to the invention described in the patent application entitled "Ionizing radiation detecting device". The judgment from the Patent and Market Court of Appeal gives C-RAD the right to 50 percent of the invention as certain minor parts of the invention origins from Beomocular, a company in bankruptcy. C-RAD sued Beamocular in May 2017. The judgment of the Patent and Market Court of Appeal cannot be appealed. Both parties will carry their own legal cost.

The disputed invention is closely related to the research and development of C-RAD's image detector called 'Gemini'. This product is not commercialized and all development and operations around this product ceased in December 2019 in favor of full focus on the company's positioning products, whereas this ruling has no impact on C-RAD's current operations.

