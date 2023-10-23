The PATH Alliance Selects Klear.ai's Policy Underwriting Solution: Leading the Way in the Tech-Driven Client Services Evolution
23 Oct, 2023, 08:37 ET
CYPRESS, Calif., Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Klear.ai, a leading innovator in Native AI insurance software solutions, is proud to announce a Software as a Service Agreement with The PATH Alliance, headquartered in Fresno, California.
This collaboration will involve the deployment of Klear.ai's comprehensive software solutions including their Policy Underwriting Solution, further enhancing The PATH Alliance's operational efficiency and capabilities.
The PATH Alliance, a frontrunner in California's self-insurance workers' compensation sector, is set to elevate its services to new levels by incorporating the Klear.ai solution. With a dedicated focus on administering self-insured groups and developing top-tier workers' compensation programs, The PATH Alliance will benefit from Klear.ai's advanced and versatile software Solutions. These span from configurable policy systems, powerful accounting integrations to detailed payroll audits and reporting. Members can gain clearer insights into their performance, benefit from customized safety and loss control measures, and efficiently manage data with seamless conversion and upload functionalities.
This collaboration between Klear.ai and The PATH Alliance stands as a testament to their joint commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. By integrating the Klear.ai platform's cutting-edge technology, The PATH Alliance is poised to enhance its service delivery, streamline operations, and provide added value to its stakeholders.
Jerry Laval, President of PATH Alliance, stated, "It's always an honor to work with forward-thinking organizations. With Klear.ai, we see a partnership that will drive mutual growth, innovation, and success."
Pete Govek, CRO of Klear.ai, added: "This agreement signifies a step forward in our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions to our partners. Collaborating with an esteemed organization like The PATH Alliance solidifies our position in the market. We're eager to see the transformative impact our software will have."
About Klear.ai:
Klear.ai offers a state-of-the-art SaaS platform equipped with Native AI insurance software solutions, catering to diverse needs like Property & Casualty, Workers' Compensation Claims Administration, Risk Management, Policy Management, Analytics, and Auditing. The platform merges industry expertise with technological innovation, ensuring intelligent, effective and efficient solutions.
About The PATH Alliance:
Based in Fresno, California, The PATH Alliance addresses the demands of self-insured employers statewide. Committed to guiding both public and private sectors, their vision revolutionizes service quality within the workers' compensation realm. Upholding Performance, Accountability, Transparency, and Honor, these principles drive every endeavor pursued by The PATH Alliance.
Press & Media Contact: Shiv Bansal
Phone: +1 (925)-640-7156
Email: [email protected]
Website: https://www.klearai.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/klearai
YouTube: https://youtu.be/vSCsvokQmg0
SOURCE Klear.ai
