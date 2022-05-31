The Path Here with Host Scott Savlov

Launches on YouTube

Celebrities Explore the Steps they Took on the Path to Success

NEW YORK, May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Path Here, a podcast hosted by TV industry veteran Scott Savlov, has launched on YouTube with a first episode featuring actor Jamie Dornan. The Path Here is a show about the events celebrities have lived through, and the decisions they made in those moments that led them to the place they are today. The podcast features in-depth, introspective conversations with performers, athletes, and businesspeople on their stories, ranging from their childhoods to their future projects. Past guests include Golden Globe winner Goldie Hawn, Comedian Cedric the Entertainer, musician Darius Rucker, and many more.

"I've been a TV Producer for a long time. I've been lucky to develop friendships with people in a range of industries. Something my friends and I agree on is that life is what you make it– there are no limits or boundaries if you're passionate and believe in yourself.

The Path Here has given me an exciting platform to have thoughtful conversations with these friends showcasing their journey to success and happiness as they see it, and to analyze exactly how their passion and drive got them to where they are today."

– Scott Savlov, Creator and Host of The Path Here

The Path Here releases episodes weekly to over 2 million listeners on YouTube, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon. In its first year, the podcast was downloaded nearly 3 million times, with 550,000 downloads within an average 30-day period. Weekly episodes, featuring conversations with actors, musicians, celebrity chefs and supermodels were streamed between 100k to 150k times.

Scott Savlov is a legendary figure in the worlds of TV and sports entertainment, having worked as a producer and director of sports programming and television. His catalog includes more than 15 shows (hundreds of hours' worth of TV) including The Ryder Cup, VH1's Fairway to Heaven, and The Omega Masters Celebrity Pro- Am. Because of his long career in entertainment, Scott has developed deep friendships with people all over the industry. Throughout his career, Scott heard from friends and family that his conversations were funny, informative, and insightful. In 2021, he decided to act on that feedback and develop a podcast featuring these conversations, and The Path Here was born.

