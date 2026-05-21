The Path Raises $14.3M in Seed Funding to Redefine Mental Health Care

AI Therapy Platform Backed by Tony Robbins, Apolo Anton Ohno, Prime Movers Lab and Others Prioritizes Proactive Care, Helping Users to Find a Path Forward

SAN FRANCISCO, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Path, the global AI therapy platform designed for creating long-term mental wellness, announced $14.3 million in seed funding led by Prime Movers Lab with participation from Apolo Anton Ohno, Deontay Wilder, Designer Fund and others. The company was co-founded by No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and philanthropist Tony Robbins; Anson Whitmer, a founding member of the Calm app who led its data science and AI team; and Tyler Sheaffer, who founded Calm's engineering team. Previously known as Mental, The Path has evolved to deliver AI therapy tools for daily living to help users build emotional resilience.

"Mental health care is backwards. We only step in once someone has reached a crisis point. I've seen this play out in my own family, and I knew we needed to build a platform that worked differently," said Whitmer. "The Path is built on a new premise: the system is designed to understand where users are psychologically and guide them forward with continuity and intelligent sequencing. Unlike general-purpose AI, The Path is purpose-built for psychological growth, remembering user history, challenging assumptions and helping users build toward long-term goals. We want to help people understand their emotions, build healthier habits and find a clear way forward."

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than one billion people worldwide live with a mental health condition, yet most do not receive adequate care. Meanwhile, the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) reports that for most Americans, more than a decade passes between when mental health symptoms first appear and when they receive care. Existing solutions fall short of addressing the personal, sensitive needs of those managing mental health challenges. Projections show the shortage of qualified mental health professionals is worsening, highlighting the need for more accessible solutions.

The Path takes a new approach. The platform is built on multiple foundational models specifically designed for therapy and coaching. These models are guided by clinical expertise and trained to prioritize efficient and effective problem resolution over user engagement. Unlike traditional AI chatbots which reinforce blind spots and cognitive distortions, The Path functions like a guide, integrating principles from therapy and coaching and adapting them based on where each user is in their mental health journey.

The Path users select an AI therapist that fits their needs, and the platform personalizes a program from there. Between live sessions, The Path delivers customized homework, interventions and training to drive progress across multiple focus areas. It is also the only AI therapy platform built to support users who do reach a crisis state, offering robust safety features including facilitation with crisis hotline services as well as connection to human therapists. On a recent safety benchmark, The Path scored 95 while the best models from OpenAI and Anthrophic scored a 65.

"I've spent decades studying human potential, and here's what I know: the gap between hitting rock bottom and getting real help is where too many people disappear. That gap is a crisis," said Robbins. "Mental health support has lagged behind human need for far too long. The Path is delivering what the industry has failed to: personalized, accessible support for anyone who needs it, anytime they need it. Anson and the team are building something that has the potential to save lives and help millions of people."

"Anson and his team have pioneered the frontier of AI and mental health for years. With The Path they have built a platform that enables proactive mental health and wellness," said Dakin Sloss, founder and general partner at Prime Movers Lab. "By combining clinically-informed AI with a deeply personalized user experience, The Path sets itself apart from general-purpose models that struggle with the nuances of psychological safety. This isn't just another chatbot, it's a sophisticated guide that understands the continuity of a human journey. We are proud to lead this round and work alongside the team to scale this life-changing technology and redefine the mental health landscape."

"Elite performance, whether on the ice or in the boardroom, is built on consistent, proactive mental training," said Ohno. "The Path is the first platform I've seen that treats mental wellness like a discipline. It's a 24/7 partner that helps you find clarity regardless of where you are in your mental health journey. The Path lowers the barrier for millions to start their own path toward greatness. I invested because this platform gives people the tools to navigate life with grace and resilience. It's not just about getting through a crisis; it's about having a guide to help you get to the next level."

First launched as Mental, the AI technology The Path is built on has been used by more than 50,000 members and processed over 3.5 million messages. The Path will use the funding to continue to build the team and scale the platform while pursuing clinical research initiatives.

The Path is available now on the App Store and Google Play, or at thepath.ai.

About The Path

The Path is a global AI therapy platform that helps users turn overwhelming thoughts into clear patterns and practical next steps. Available 24/7 via iOS and Android, The Path is backed by Prime Movers Lab, Tony Robbins, Apolo Anton Ohno, Deontay Wilder, Designer Fund and others. Learn more at thepath.ai.

SOURCE The Path