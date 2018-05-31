The Path to a Modern Managed Security Services Provider (MSSP): Why It May Be Time to Make the Switch

The live webinar on June 6, presented by John Hawley, Vice President of Managed Security, will examine what characteristics and capabilities define a modern MSSP versus the traditional thinking. Hawley will also outline what signs organizations can look for to see if their current provider is best suited for them, and how to find the right MSSP for their business if they are not already working with one.

The presentation will also discuss:

What defines the modern MSSP

Why the modern MSSP is a better solution for today's threats

How to tell if it's time to hire an MSSP or replace a current provider

What questions to consider when changing providers

"Today's MSSPs must treat the relationship with their customers as a true partnership," said Hawley. "What organizations want now is a solution to fill the security gaps around people, process, and technology, enabling them to achieve their IT goals with lower risk. Companies need their MSSP to be a transparent extension of the team, not a black box with inputs and outputs."

About the Speaker

John Hawley, Vice President of Managed Security, has been in the security space for more than 15 years. Prior to joining Delta Risk in 2017, he served as Vice President, Portfolio Strategy for the Worldwide Security business at CA Technologies. Prior to CA, John founded and managed a venture funded SaaS company providing performance monitoring for cloud applications. Before this, he served in senior leadership roles at UUNET/WorldCom and Ernst & Young, LLC. John holds an MBA from the KATZ School of Business at University of Pittsburgh and a BS in Information Systems from Virginia Tech.

About Delta Risk

Delta Risk LLC, a Chertoff Group company, provides customized and flexible cyber security and risk management services to government and private sector clients worldwide. Founded in 2007, we are a U.S.-based firm offering a wide range of advisory services as well as managed security services. Our roots are based in military expertise, and that background continues to drive our mission focus. We are passionate about keeping our clients safe and secure. For more information, visit https://www.deltarisk.com.

