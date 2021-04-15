The Pathfinder Network Appoints Leticia Longoria-Navarro as Executive Director

PORTLAND, Ore., April 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pathfinder Network (TPN) is thrilled to announce the appointment of Leticia Longoria-Navarro to the position of Executive Director. Longoria-Navarro has been serving as the organization's Interim Executive Director since July, throughout which she has demonstrated a clear dedication to TPN's people and mission, and a commitment to inclusive and empathetic leadership. As Executive Director, Longoria-Navarro will oversee the administration, programs, and strategic plan of the organization, as well as fundraising, marketing, and community outreach. She is the first executive leader of color in TPN's history and the first with lived experience of parental and family criminal justice system-involvement.

Leticia Longoria-Navarro, Executive Director at The Pathfinder Network

"Leticia has a wonderful combination of heart, smarts, and skills to lead TPN," shared Dr. Mauri Matsuda, Interim President of TPN's Board of Directors. "Not only is her breadth of knowledge about the programs and services we deliver unmatched, but her compassionate, strengths-based orientation is the future we need for our organization, staff, and the individuals and communities we serve. In her interim role, she has navigated through unprecedented challenges; I cannot imagine a better leader to guide us through 2021 and beyond."

Longoria-Navarro began her tenure at TPN in 2010 as a group facilitator working in various Oregon Department of Corrections facilities. She went on to work as a Parole and Probation Officer and Lead Parole and Probation Officer with Multnomah County for five years where she was awarded the honor of Line Officer of the Year by the American Parole and Probation Association and Parole and Probation Officer of the Year by the state of Oregon in 2015. Longoria-Navarro re-joined TPN in 2016 as Director of Training and Programs. She was promoted to Associate Executive Director in 2017, where she successfully conceptualized, developed and implemented numerous innovative programs, curriculums and training responsive to the emergent needs in the field. Her professional accomplishments and experience exemplify her skills as a practitioner, developer, trainer and evaluator of programs and practices.

"She is a role-model that inspires others to dream more, learn more, do more and to become more," shared Lara Krumm, Senior Programs Manager at TPN. "I believe that this agency will grow and thrive under Leticia's leadership."

Longoria-Navarro's success in many leadership roles has proven her ability to lead in inspiring, inclusive and transformational ways. She is known for her enthusiastic and engaging leadership style, as well as her vision for lifelong learning and guiding individuals and organizations through change. She is a driving force in the agency's diversity, equity, inclusion and justice efforts, and was a founding member of TPN's staff of color affinity group.

"I am proud and excited to be leading and walking alongside an amazing team of passionate and thoughtful professionals who are committed to co-creating a future that empowers us to reach our wildest dreams and beyond," said Longoria-Navarro. "My goal is to ensure TPN and our staff are fully supported and resourced to consistently deliver responsive and holistic, high quality and high impact support, programming and services to justice-system impacted individuals and their families."

In her role as Executive Director, Longoria-Navarro will continue to partner with agency team members to provide leadership, vision, community and support to the organization to ensure the greatest impact with the communities we serve.

"Leticia is extremely dedicated to TPN's mission," added Caroline Sundbaum, secretary of TPN's Board of Directors, "and I am excited for the organization to start a new chapter with her as our Executive Director."

For more information, please visit https://www.thepathfindernetwork.org.

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c) (3) social service agency founded in 1993 with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities. The Pathfinder Network provides cognitive-behavioral programs, parenting programs and support services for adults in the Oregon Department of Corrections system and to children and families in the community.

