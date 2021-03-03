The Pathfinder Network Launches Peer Support Program with Jackson County Community Justice

PORTLAND, Ore., March 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week The Pathfinder Network (TPN) and Jackson County Community Justice opened doors at the Resilience & Recovery Project (R&R Project), a new peer support program for justice involved individuals in Jackson County. The Resilience & Recovery Project aims to build individual, social and community resources that promote long term resilience and recovery, successful completion of supervision and successful reintegration into the community. The Resilience & Recovery Project will work with hundreds of individuals per year on supervision with Jackson County Community Justice and at the Jackson County Transition Center, offering comprehensive services whether participants need one-time drop-in, short-term transition or ongoing service navigation and peer support.

TPN Resilience & Recovery Project Peer Support Specialists complete training in Jackson County.

"Jackson County Community Justice is excited at the expertise and person-centered approach that The Pathfinder Network brings to our community," said Eric Guyer, director at Jackson County Community Justice. "Our role within the criminal justice system is to engage individuals in programs and supports that we know reduce recidivism, and TPN is on the cutting edge of the approaches that work. The incredibly talented team they have assembled is poised to do great things in Jackson County."

The Resilience & Recovery Project operates from an evidence based, gender responsive, trauma informed, recovery oriented, person centered, and relationship focused foundation. Anchored by their lived experience and expertise, peer support specialists will engage participants in a goal oriented collaborative relationship and provide personalized support through holistic and responsive individual and group support services. Peer support specialists are trained on Creating Regulation and Resilience (CR/2), a trauma and resilience informed communication model that will enhance their one to one and in the moment interactions with participants to greater facilitate growth and change.

"We have assembled an amazing team of peer supports who come from many walks of life and bring their strengths of lived experience with addiction, recovery and navigating the criminal justice system," said Dustin Fortado, program manager for the Resilience & Recovery Project. "On top of being trained in some of the best curriculum and communication models, their lived experience allows them to deliver it and connect with participants on a deep level, and enhance participant success."

Through the Resilience & Recovery Project, participants will have access to a variety of TPN's signature gender specific supportive classes and groups at Community Justice and the Transition Center, including: Free Your Mind in Transition, Women in Recovery, Building Resilience for men, Healing Trauma for women, a Resilience and Recovery Action Planning group, gender-specific support groups, special topic workshops and quarterly peer support community events. Peer support specialists will also work with participants to provide navigation support, along with resources and referrals and support successful engagement with community supervision and other legal obligations. Resilience & Recovery Project staff will work with Resource and Transition Center staff, Parole and Probation Officers and other partners in the participants' lives to support their success.

"We are so proud of this exciting partnership with Jackson County Community Justice to launch this innovative and intentional peer support program that will undoubtedly make an important impact with the justice involved individuals it will serve and the community," said Leticia Longoria-Navarro, TPN's interim executive director. "The R&R project is our mission in action and a reflection of what is ahead for the Pathfinder Network."

With the launch of the Recovery & Resilience Project in Jackson County, the Pathfinder Network expands its community corrections-based support services to meet the needs of systems-impacted individuals in three counties around Oregon. In addition to Jackson County, TPN provides programs and services at the Marion County Transition Center, as well as in Multnomah County at the organization's Center for Family Success.

For more information, please visit https://www.thepathfindernetwork.org.

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c) (3) social service agency founded in 1993 with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities. The Pathfinder Network provides cognitive-behavioral programs, parenting programs and support services for adults in the Oregon Department of Corrections system and to children and families in the community.

Media Contact:

Rachel Namson

818-903-0432

[email protected]

SOURCE The Pathfinder Network

Related Links

https://www.thepathfindernetwork.org

