The Pathfinder Network Takes on Operation of POPS the Club

PORTLAND, Ore., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On February 1, 2023, The Pathfinder Network assumed responsibility for the operations and management of all POPS the Club programming. This includes the acquisition of Out of the Woods Press, which is responsible for the anthology released each year featuring art and creative expression of POPS students. In alignment with TPN's mission to provide systems-impacted individuals and families the tools they need to be safe and thrive, POPS will operate side by side with the PATHfinder Club, an arts-based support club for youth developed by TPN.

About POPS the Club: POPS the Club cultivates an inclusive space for youth who have been stigmatized and silenced by their experiences with the carceral system. POPS Clubs build positive self-identity through peer and adult support and understanding fostered by shared experiences. POPS empowers students to achieve their full potential by creating a loving community and encouraging self-expression.

About the PATHfinder Club: Inspired by the POPS model, TPN created the arts-based support club, The PATHfinder Club in 2022 to provide supportive paths for teens whose lives have been impacted by incarceration, detention and deportation to counter the experience of stigma and shame. Through art, expression, shared experience and community, members pave a trail from hurt and harm to hope and healing. Combined there are currently 15 active clubs across the country.

"We are so excited about what is ahead! TPN believes deeply in POPS' work providing support and services to youth impacted by systems and is honored to continue the legacy of POPS Clubs across the United States," Leticia Longoria-Navarro, Executive Director of The Pathfinder Network

More information will be shared with the community in the coming months. To stay up to date with TPN and the POPS the Club transition and what is ahead, follow TPN on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn.

For more information, please visit https://www.thepathfindernetwork.org .

The Pathfinder Network is a 501 (c) (3) social service agency founded in 1993 with a mission to provide justice system-impacted individuals and families the tools and support they need to be safe and thrive in their communities.

