The Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) Assessment to be Incorporated into Select CMS Alternative Payment Models

PORTLAND, Ore., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Insignia Health has been awarded a contract with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) to incorporate the Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®), plus a host of integrated solutions and services, to support up to five million beneficiaries.



As authorized by the Affordable Care Act, the Center for Medicare Medicaid Innovation (CMMI) develops Alternative Payment Models (APMs) aimed at achieving better individual healthcare, improved population health, and lower costs through improvements in care delivery across the United States.



To help advance its mission, CMMI has selected the Patient Activation Measure from Insignia Health to support up to five APMs with strategies to reduce cost and improve health outcomes. Participating models will utilize PAM to measure a patient's ability to manage their health and healthcare, and to assess change over time.



Endorsed by the National Quality Forum (NQF) as a performance measure, PAM is also used to guide resource allocation and patient support based upon a patient's self-management ability or activation level. Patients with lower activation struggle with self-management and utilize significantly more care when compared to patients with higher activation, including higher rates of emergency department visits, hospital readmissions, and use of ambulatory care sensitive (ACS) services.



"We are excited to be working with CMS at the forefront of value-based innovation to achieve improved health outcomes through the gains in self-management that we know patients can achieve," said Chris Delaney, CEO of Insignia Health. "Measuring patient activation with PAM has proven to be a key vital sign backed by more than a decade of evidence showing that patients low in activation, when supported appropriately, realize the greatest gains in activation and improved health outcomes."

About Insignia Health: Insignia Health is the global provider of PAM-based solutions that strengthen the identification of prospective health risk, and guide improved resource allocation and patient support. The Patient Activation Measure® (PAM®) is a predictive powerhouse backed by over 15 years of health activation research and insight gained from supporting health systems, hospitals, insurers, life science companies and government health agencies around the world. The company's products and services help organizations better identify patients at risk for poor health outcomes and then tailor care programs and support based upon a patient's level of activation. Insignia Health is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. Visit www.insigniahealth.com to learn more.



