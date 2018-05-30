LONDON, May 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The patient monitoring devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.



The patient monitoring devices market is expected to reach USD 25.31 billion by 2023 from USD 19.14 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.7%. The scope of the report includes patient monitoring devices used for the continuous monitoring, detection, and treatment of heart, blood, brain, lungs activities, and measurement of temperature and body weight.

Factors such as the easy availability of wireless monitoring devices and the rising incidence of lifestyle and chronic diseases are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. On the other hand, the risks associated with invasive monitoring devices are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



Low-acuity monitors devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the multi-parameter monitoring devices market in 2018

Based on product, the multi-parameter monitoring devices market is classified into low-acuity monitors, high-acuity monitors, and mid-acuity monitors.The low-acuity monitors segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



The growth of this market is mainly driven by their advantages over single-parameter monitors and their low prices as compared to mid- and high-acuity monitors.



Fetal monitors devices segment is expected to hold the largest share of the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market in 2018

Based on product, the fetal and neonatal monitoring devices market is segmented into fetal monitoring devices and neonatal monitoring devices.The fetal monitoring devices segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to the rising awareness on fetal care across developing countries.



Digital segment is expected to hold the largest share of the weight monitoring devices market in 2018

Based on type, the weight monitoring devices market is segmented into digital and analog.The digital segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018.



The large share of this segment can be attributed to its advantages such as it provides body fat index, visceral fat level, skeletal muscle level, body mass index (BMI), and resting metabolism-using sensors. Additionally, these scales offer benefits of synchronizing data with Electronic Health Records (EHRs) at the physician's end using data transfer applications and software.



North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2018

On the basis of region, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the RoW.North America is expected to account for the largest share of the patient monitoring devices market in 2018.



The rising geriatric population, the presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure, and high healthcare expenditure are the major factors supporting the growth of the patient monitoring devices market in the region.



Break-up profile of primaries:

• By Company Type- Tier 1-48%, Tier 2-31% and Tier 3-21%

• By Designation-C-level-26%, D-level-24% and Others-50%

• By Region-North America-29%, Europe-35%, Asia-21%, and RoW-15%



Major key players in the patient monitoring devices market include Medtronic (Ireland), Natus Medical (US), Compumedics (Australia), Nihon Kohden (Japan), GE Healthcare (US), and Philips Healthcare (Netherlands).



Research Coverage:

In this report, the patient monitoring devices market is segmented by product and region. The report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, challenges, and opportunities, factors impacting the patient monitoring devices market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue.



