THE PATIENTS SPEAK Honored In "Best Business Podcast" Category In 27th Annual Webby Awards

BOISE, Idaho, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mark Stinson and BSB Media announced today that its podcast, "THE PATIENTS SPEAK" has been honored as one of the Best Business Podcasts in the 27th Annual Webby Awards.

THE PATIENTS SPEAK podcast Mark Stinson, host of THE PATIENTS SPEAK podcast

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards, presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. IADAS, which nominates and selects The Webby Award Winners, is comprised of Internet industry experts including DJ and producer Questlove; fashion designer and TV personality Tan France; Amazon CTO Werner Vogels; actor and podcaster LeVar Burton; comedian Samantha Bee; and others.

On the podcast, "THE PATIENTS SPEAK," host Mark Stinson interviews with executives at innovative healthcare companies, patient advocates, medical researchers, and more on what they hear from patients they serve. And how innovations will improve the patient's journey.

"Our podcast is unique," says Stinson, "because it combines business innovation with the patient angle." Each episode highlights:

Patient insights

The process/approach to solutions

How patients are involved in development

Product/service/device innovations

How to accelerate a patient's journey

What is needed to elevate or advance innovation

Future vision

"Honorees like BSB Media and 'THE PATIENTS SPEAK' are setting the standard for innovation and creativity on the Internet," said Claire Graves, president of The Webby Awards. "It is an incredible achievement to be selected among the best from the nearly 14,000 entries we received this year."

The first season of THE PATIENTS SPEAK launched in September, 2022 sponsored by 83bar, Inc.

The second season of the podcast is now in development, slated to launch in September, 2023.

About BSB Media:



BSB Media is a service of BIOSCIENCE BRIDGE, Inc., a consultancy that applies the biology of creative thinking with the science of group facilitation to bridge from where you are to where you want to be. More information at www.BioscienceBridge.com

About The Webby Awards:

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet, including Websites and Mobile Sites; Video; Advertising, Media and PR; Apps, dApps & Software, Social; Podcasts; Games and Metaverse, Immersive & Virtual. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 14,000 entries from all 50 states and over 70 countries worldwide this year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS). Sponsors and Partners of The Webby Awards include WP Engine, Canva, Verizon, Omidyar Network, NAACP, KPMG, Wall Street Journal, Podcast Movement, All Tech is Human and AIGA.

Media contact:

Mark Stinson

[email protected]

312-953-3586

SOURCE Bioscience Bridge, Inc.