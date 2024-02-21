The Patina Collective to Feature 20 Rare Vehicles from the Youngtimers Era at The Amelia Cars and Caffeine - Saturday March 2, 2024 - 9am - 1pm

The world's largest Mercedes collection showcases "The Patina Collective" at The Amelia Cars and Caffeine. The one-day public event features Youngtimer specific Mercedes from the 80's and 90's

AMELIA ISLAND, Fla., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Patina Collective, the largest private collection of Mercedes in the world, will be showcasing a sample of more than 20 cars from their collection, most of which have never been seen by the general public, at The Amelia Cars and Caffeine to be held on Saturday, March 2 from 9am - 1pm. The event is located at the Golf Club of Amelia Island at the Ritz Carlton.

The collection features Youngtimer Mercedes-Benz specific cars predominantly from the 1980's and 1990's, highlighting the renaissance period of coach building companies. Due to massive global economic growth the demand to create unique vehicles for connoisseurs was greater than ever. Mercedes-Benz is highlighted as one of the next large investment categories in the classic car world. The Patina Collective has gathered the most prominent Mercedes-Benz models with bespoke coachwork and engineering modifications by world renowned companies of the period such as Brabus, AMG, SGS, Lorinser and others.

"The Amelia Concours d' Elegance inaugural event was first held in 1996, at the crescendo of the Mercedes coach building era. It's only fitting that nearly 30 years later these vehicles have a place on the lawn. We are proud to bring the largest collection ever of Youngtimer examples to one of the most prestigious car events in the world," said Patina Collective Founder and CEO, Daniel Hassan.

Featured vehicles range from vintage hill climb race cars to AMG Autobahn royalty. The Patina collective encourages collectors and car enthusiasts to learn more about the rapidly growing category of vintage modified Mercedes - Benz. Over the last 24 months these vehicles have dramatically outperformed compared to the rest of the classic car market, and currently remain on a strong upward trajectory. The Founders and team of the Patina Collective will be on hand to share their knowledge and expertise on the Youngtimer period.

