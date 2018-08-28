The Patriot Gold Group Sees Record IRA Applications As Stock Markets Show Signs Of Crash

Jack Hanney, CEO and Senior Partner at Patriot Gold Group stated, "The New York Federal Reserve did a study, if it weren't for The United States' Federal Reserve Bank artificially suppressing interest rates to zero and quadrupling our money supply the DOW and the S & P would be 50% lower. Thusly with The FED raising rates and enacting a tightening of the money supply rather than a loosening there ought to be concern in the overvalued stock market because this has never been done before."

The fallout of market turmoil will likely not be contained to the United States. Despite weakening economic momentum and volatile financial markets, a second systemically important central bank, the European Central Bank, reiterated its intention to stop using large liquidity injections to support economic activity and asset prices. In other words cheap easy money has all but dried up.

The European Central Bank's signals reinforce those that the Federal Reserve has been sending for a while now. Despite weakness in housing, historically an indicator of cyclical trends for the U.S. economy, and notwithstanding complaints by President Donald Trump, top Fed officials continue to leave no doubt of their intention to further hike interest rates while reducing the bank's balance sheet. Moreover, this Fed team, unlike its predecessors, is less inclined to resort to soothing words to calm unsettled markets.

With a surge in both IRA and 401(k) applications into gold and silver backed investments, the PGG CEO went on to say, "We have the highest number of IRA applications in process since our inception due to our unprecedented NO FEE FOR LIFE IRA and the opportunity to roll out of paper denominated assets and stocks at all-time highs and into Gold & Silver, safe haven assets at multi year lows all the while paying NO fee's for the life of your IRA."

