The Patterson Group & Steve Owings Join Bleakley Financial - Launch Bleakley Financial of Atlanta

ATLANTA, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- John Patterson, Steve Owings, Joe Patterson & McKee Nunnally have affiliated with Bleakley Financial Group and have partnered with the firm to establish the Bleakley Financial – Atlanta organization. The team oversees approximately $420M (as of 12.31.20) in client advisory and brokerage assets and become the seventh group to affiliate with Bleakley Financial in the last year.

The group operates a robust planning-focused wealth management practice serving the needs of business executives, business owners and specializes in legacy and philanthropic planning for ultra-affluent families across the country.

John Patterson said of the new affiliation, "The decision to launch Bleakley Financial Group of Atlanta was based on the needs of our clients. Aligning with a group where the focus is on planning - while providing broader access to financial solutions available in the marketplace – allows us to better optimize outcomes for our clients. The vision of Bleakley, along with the advisor support model they have built, align perfectly with how we want to engage with our clients and run our practice going forward."

According to Andy Schwartz, co-founder and principal of Bleakley Financial, "We couldn't be more excited to partner with John, Steve and the rest of the Bleakley Atlanta team. We are confident that the great financial planning work they do today for clients will only be enhanced by accessing the expanded support services and open architecture investment platform available through our affiliation. We look forward to a successful and mutually beneficial partnership with the group for many years to come."

Steve Owings shared, "It has always been our goal to engage with and help clients in whatever manner is best for them. As our practice has evolved, so have the needs of our clients. Ultimately, we are confident that this transition will enable us to improve our ability to serve our clients and offer greater customization for the unique needs of every family we support."

Joe Patterson added, "The decision to change firms was not made quickly or lightly. For over 30 years, our team's sole commitment has been to help clients achieve their long-term financial security goals by acting as a fiduciary and delivering the best advice and recommendations available. After thoroughly evaluating several different firms, we selected Bleakley Financial because of their deep bench of talented resources, their innovative technology offerings to support clients and advisors and their expansive advisor platform that may allow us to deliver enhanced financial, estate and tax planning along with flexible investment solutions."

Vince Nauheimer, Managing Director at Bleakley Financial added, "With our expanded advisor service model, we believe affiliating with Bleakley opens more options for advisors to execute on their ambitious business goals while being more responsive to industry changes and technology advancements that will ultimately benefit the client. We're excited to partner with the Bleakley Atlanta team and stand ready to support their future growth."

Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Private Advisor Group a registered investment advisor. Private Advisor Group and Bleakley Financial Group are separate entities from LPL Financial.

CONTACT:

Vincent Nauheimer

Managing Director

973-575-4180

[email protected]

SOURCE Bleakley Financial Group

