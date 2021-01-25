The Paul G. Allen Family Foundation Continues Support for Vulnerable Communities During COVID-19

SEATTLE, Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation announced an additional $1.4 million to address the evolving needs for underserved populations across Washington state in response to the COVID-19 crisis. The new funding focuses on food security, child care and stability for communities in need throughout our region.

"We cannot overlook communities that are disproportionately burdened by the economic and social impacts of this pandemic," said Jody Allen, co-founder and chair of the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation. "These grants provide resources supporting the urgent needs of vulnerable populations during this unprecedented health and economic crisis."

According to federal data being analyzed by the Washington Office of Financial Management, up to 1.8 million Washingtonians are currently experiencing food insecurity, which is double the monthly average before COVID-19. In addition, nearly 16 percent of child care providers have closed and 48 percent report that they are at risk of closure, while 44 percent of early educators in the child care workforce have been laid off or furloughed. This round of grants will provide emergency funding as COVID-19 continues to afflict communities around our state.

The following nonprofits received immediate support. Many of these grants prioritize support to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC), and LGBTQ+ communities, as well as people living in rural or remote areas who are disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.

Na'ah Illahee Fund's Native Community Crisis Response Fund will continue to provide flexible direct support to Indigenous communities with a focus on food insecurity, gender-based violence and support to local artists.

Native Community Crisis Response Fund will continue to provide flexible direct support to Indigenous communities with a focus on food insecurity, gender-based violence and support to local artists. The Potlatch Fund , a longtime partner and advocate for Indigenous people, has provided emergency funding to current and previous grantees based on immediate needs of families and businesses.

, a longtime partner and advocate for Indigenous people, has provided emergency funding to current and previous grantees based on immediate needs of families and businesses. WA Food Fund , a statewide initiative launched to support food banks across the state to meet the high demand for food assistance as a result of the pandemic.

, a statewide initiative launched to support food banks across the state to meet the high demand for food assistance as a result of the pandemic. University of Washington Foundation to support the WAFOOD survey, a joint effort between the University of Washington and Washington State University with collaboration from Tacoma Community College (TCC). The data from the online survey will help inform public agencies and food banks about the needs of people experiencing economic and food insecurity.

to support the WAFOOD survey, a joint effort between the and with collaboration from (TCC). The data from the online survey will help inform public agencies and food banks about the needs of people experiencing economic and food insecurity. All In WA Child Care Initiative to expand child care for economically vulnerable families with working parents. COVID-19 social distancing restrictions has led to a statewide 47 percent drop in enrollment in licensed care, resulting in significant revenue reductions for child care businesses. To date, the All In WA Child Care Initiative has dispersed 21 grants of more than $2.8 million to organizations with strong relationships among networks of child care providers and the capacity to administer flexible grants to licensed family child care businesses.

to expand child care for economically vulnerable families with working parents. COVID-19 social distancing restrictions has led to a statewide 47 percent drop in enrollment in licensed care, resulting in significant revenue reductions for child care businesses. To date, the All In WA Child Care Initiative has dispersed 21 grants of more than to organizations with strong relationships among networks of child care providers and the capacity to administer flexible grants to licensed family child care businesses. Pride Foundation established their Community Crisis Care Fund to offer direct support to LGBTQ+ communities, which have been deeply affected by the pandemic. In the first four rounds of grantmaking, Pride Foundation distributed nearly $1 million across the Pacific Northwest.

This funding round builds on previous COVID-19 support in the Pacific Northwest totaling $12 million from the Foundation and focused on underserved and vulnerable communities.

About the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation

For more than three decades the Paul G. Allen Family Foundation has focused on changing the trajectory of some of the world's toughest problems. Founded by philanthropists Jody Allen and the late Paul G. Allen, co-founder of Microsoft, the Foundation initially invested in community needs across the Pacific Northwest with a focus on regional arts, underserved populations, and the environment. Today, the Foundation supports a global portfolio of frontline partners working to preserve ocean health, protect wildlife, combat climate change, and strengthen communities.

Media Contacts

Paul G. Allen Family Foundation: [email protected], (206) 342-2230

SOURCE Paul G. Allen Family Foundation