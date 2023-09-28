The Paulson Family Foundation Donates $27m for a New Building at Hebrew University's School of Computer Science and Engineering

JERUSALEM, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hebrew University of Jerusalem today announces an unprecedented donation from the Paulson Family Foundation for the construction of a new building to be named the "Paulson-Barel" building, within the Rachel and Selim Benin School of Computer Science and Engineering, located on the Edmond J. Safra Campus in Givat Ram.

The donation will improve and enrich the experience of Hebrew University's students and researchers, who are in high demand in the Israeli and international hi-tech industry.

The Hebrew University's School of Computer Science and Engineering has been the birthplace of some of the world's leading hi-tech companies, including Mobileye and Lightricks.

This gift from the U.S.-based Paulson Family Foundation will enable the construction of the fourth building in the computer science complex, thus expanding and upgrading the School's learning spaces and research laboratories. The new building will feature state-of-the-art education facilities including 7,000 sq. meters (75,300 sq ft.) of special laboratories, teaching rooms, office space, and computer stations in the labs and open areas.

Prof. Asher Cohen, President of the Hebrew University: "Over the last decade, we have increased threefold the number of students at the School of Computer Science and Engineering. Thus, the current complex, which comprises three buildings, will be at full capacity by the end of 2024. The construction of this fourth building will enable us to meet the huge demand for the outstanding hi-tech personnel that the University produces. The Paulson Family Foundation's generous donation will allow us to continue supporting the Israeli hi-tech industry in the best possible way."

The Paulson Family Foundation was founded in 2009 by John Paulson, President of Paulson & Co., a global investment company. The Foundation invests in education, science, health, culture, and the arts.

John Paulson, Founder and Chairman of the Foundation: "Israel's quality higher education is largely responsible for the country's technology boom and rapid economic development. This gift will ensure that the Hebrew University has the resources to meet the growing demand for computer science and engineering education."

Prof. Sara Cohen, Dean of the School of Computer Science and Engineering: "We are immensely grateful to the Paulson Family Foundation for this generous donation, which will significantly improve the learning and research experience of our students and researchers, who are influencing the future of our field on a daily basis. The new building will provide these sharpest of minds, who are present on campus around the clock, with modern learning and research spaces to the highest international standards, and will also be the home of an AI research center that we are in the process of establishing".

Joshua Rednik, Chief Executive Officer, American Friends of the Hebrew University: "This is a truly transformational gift from one of America's most successful investors. His contribution to developing the next generation of computer scientists is a worthy endeavor that will advance the industry at a global level and especially within the State of Israel."

About the Hebrew University of Jerusalem

The Hebrew University of Jerusalem is Israel's leading academic and research institution. Serving some 24,000 students from 80 countries, it produces a third of Israel's civilian research and is ranked 12th worldwide in biotechnology patent filings and commercial development. Faculty and alumni of the Hebrew University have won eight Nobel Prizes and a Fields Medal. For more information about the Hebrew University, please visit http://new.huji.ac.il/en.

About American Friends of the Hebrew University

American Friends of the Hebrew University (AFHU) is a national, not-for-profit organization based in the United States. AFHU is headquartered in New York and has seven regional offices working in close partnership with the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. AFHU provides supporters, Hebrew University alumni, and the public with stimulating programs and events, and organizes missions to Israel. The organization's activities support scholarly and scientific achievement at HU, create scholarships, fund new facilities, and assist the university's efforts to recruit outstanding new faculty.

For more information, please visit http://www.afhu.org.

