The Pavilion and Copperstone Inn at Orchard Ridge Farms Announce New Ownership

ROCKTON, Ill., Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pavilion and Copperstone Inn at Orchard Ridge Farms have been purchased by Robert and Michael Prosser, the successful restauranteurs known for the Hoffman House Restaurant and Henrici's Catering. The Prossers are excited to take over this rustic-yet-elegant property acclaimed for its sophisticated events, and they will continue to provide area brides and event planners with the unique experiences that have earned The Pavilion its outstanding reputation as an upscale wedding and event venue.

The Pavilion at Orchard Ridge Farms Copperstone Inn

Henrici's Catering has been the exclusive caterer for The Pavilion for the past five years, during which time they've been the critical ingredient in over 500 stunning and successful events. "Adding the Pavilion and Copperstone Inn to our many properties will only serve to strengthen the event side of our business plan," said Bob Prosser, president of Henrici's Management Corporation.

The Prossers are purchasing the 70-acre private estate, including the luxurious Copperstone Inn and The Pavilion, from Richard and Chrissie Spanton. Since opening in 2008, the property has secured a reputation for upscale events and luxurious accommodations while earning numerous wedding industry accolades. The Prossers will continue to pursue the vision laid out by the Spantons, ensuring each guest has the same five-star experience they've come to expect from the venue.

"The Prossers have a thirty-year history of success in the event industry with Hoffman House and Henrici's Catering. Chrissie and I are confident that the new ownership will continue to build on our vision for the property. We couldn't be happier for the Prossers and our team," said Richard Spanton Jr. Now that the property has changed hands, the Spantons will focus on their other business pursuits (including software company AccuLynx) and spending more time with family.

About The Pavilion and Copperstone Inn: Orchard Ridge Farms is a 130-acre, private estate that's home to The Pavilion and Copperstone Inn. The award-winning venues have been featured on the Travel Channel, Midwest Living, and The Knot's "Top 10 Timeless Venues." The Pavilion and Copperstone Inn offer a picturesque appeal and are well suited for any unforgettable affair. Learn more at http://www.orchardridgefarms.com.

