The PAW Patrol Is on A Roll, Speed Dialing Celebs in Need of a 'PupTalk'

Meghan Trainor, GRAMMY® Award-winner and mom to two under the age of four, is the first to receive a perfectly timed video chat from the pups. Just as she's feeling a little down about if her self-love message is really reaching her fans, Rubble is on the double and Chase is on the case – there to reassure her that she is making an impact.

"Every day, I wake up wanting to lead with self-love and positivity, not only for myself and my family, but for my fans," said Meghan Trainor. "But we all have those moments of doubt, especially when I'm trying to reach so many people. Rubble and Chase showed up at the perfect time with the perfect message and reminder that while I can't fix the whole world, I'm proud of all I'm doing!"

Next up to receive PupTalks are San Francisco 49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Emmy® award-winning actor and comedian Kenan Thompson, with the pups finding the perfect way to share some encouragement. The campaign will culminate with an integration on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on December 18th. Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs weeknights 11:35|10:35 p.m. CT on ABC.

"PAW Patrol is a household name," said Doug Wadleigh, Spin Master's President of Toys. "Our pups and their adventure-filled stories reinforce problem-solving and self-belief. With this campaign, we aimed to extend our reach beyond family rooms and playrooms, transporting the pups into pop culture moments and delivering their signature paws-itivity to some prominent personalities."

In need of a call? PupTalks are here for all! PAW Patrol and Cameo Kids have teamed up to bring preschoolers and their families closer to their favorite PAW Patrol pups. Marshall and Chase are officially part of the Cameo Kids family, with Skye landing this December. From birthday wishes and holiday greetings to potty training encouragement and overcoming challenges, fans can send personalized, animated message from Marshall, Chase, or Skye—making moments even more pawsome™ for just $25 US per Cameo.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company, creating exceptional play experiences through its three creative centres: Toys, Entertainment and Digital Games. With distribution in over 100 countries, Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Hatchimals®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Melissa & Doug®, Rubik's® Cube and GUND®, and is the global toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool franchise PAW Patrol, and numerous other original shows, short-form series and feature films. The Company has an established presence in digital games, anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands, offering open-ended and creative game and educational play in digital environments. Through Spin Master Ventures, the Company makes minority investments globally in emerging companies and start-ups. With 29 offices spanning nearly 20 countries, Spin Master employs close to 3,000 team members globally. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow-on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

About PAW Patrol

PAW Patrol, one of the most successful series in kids' television globally, follows the adventures of a tech-savvy boy named Ryder and his team of pups who are ready to save the day. Whenever there's trouble, pups Chase, Marshall, Rubble, Zuma, Rocky and Skye are ready for action, no matter what comes their way. With a mission to work together to keep Adventure Bay safe, no job is too big, and no pup is too small. Airing in over 160 countries, in 30 languages, the PAW Patrol series is consistently ranked among both top-rated preschool and kids' 6-11 series. Currently in its 11th season on Nickelodeon, PAW Patrol's universal messaging resonates with children around the world and since its launch in 2013, the franchise has won countless awards.

About Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor first made history in 2014 with her diamond-certified smash single "All About That Bass." Since then, the award-winning singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist has garnered a GRAMMY® for Best New Artist, achieved eight multi-platinum singles and two multi-platinum albums, sold out three world tours, penned multi-platinum hits for peers across pop and country, and received countless industry awards and nominations. Expanding her influence on pop culture, she starred on FOX's hit series THE FOUR: Battle for Stardom and on the superstar coaching panel of The Voice UK. She kicked off 2020 with the release of her third full-length album, Treat Myself (Epic Records), which includes the platinum smash "No Excuses" as well as blockbuster anthems and collaborations such as "Nice To Meet Ya" [feat. Nicki Minaj], "Genetics" [feat. Pussycat Dolls], and "Wave" [feat. Mike Sabath]. At the end of 2020 she released her first-ever Christmas album, A Very Trainor Christmas, featuring the #1 holiday radio single "White Christmas" featuring Seth MacFarlane. In 2021, we got to watch her as the host of Top Chef Family Style on Peacock and as a judge on Clash of the Cover Bands on E!. In September of 2021 she also launched her podcast Workin' On It which she hosts alongside her brother, Ryan Trainor. In 2022 Meghan released her fourth full-length album, Takin' It Back, which takes you through her journey into marriage, motherhood, and achieving a new level of confidence. The album features colossal certified platinum hit "Made You Look," which has garnered over 300 million streams and become a global sensation, being used in over 6 million videos on social media to date. The track also took the #1 spot on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart and Hot AC chart and won the first-ever Rolling Stone Sound of the Year award at the Streamys. She kicked off 2023 by joining the judging panel of the iconic star-maker series, Australian Idol, in its highly anticipated return to air. In March, Meghan released Takin' It Back (Deluxe), which features 3 new songs including new single "Mother." To celebrate the holiday season, Meghan teamed up with Jimmy Fallon to release their playful collaboration, "Wrap Me Up." In April 2023, Meghan made her literary debut with Dear Future Mama, a humorous, unflinching guide to pregnancy and motherhood. Meghan also gave birth to her second child with husband Daryl Sabara, Barry Bruce Trainor. This summer, Meghan released her sixth studio album entitled Timeless, which includes hit songs "Been Like This" featuring T Pain, and "To the Moon." She followed the album up with Timeless (Deluxe), which features three new songs including "Criminals," featured in the viral opening number of Netflix's The Perfect Couple. Meghan also completed her first North American tour in 8 years, The Timeless Tour, which included sold-out stops at Madison Square Garden, the Kia Forum, and more.

