THE PAW PATROL® UNLEASH THEIR SUPERPOWERS IN NICKELODEON AND VSTAR ENTERTAINMENT GROUP'S BRAND-NEW LIVE SHOW PAW PATROL LIVE! "A MIGHTY ADVENTURE"

LAS VEGAS, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group today announced the launch of PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure," an all-new live stage show based on the top-rated animated preschool series PAW Patrol, which airs on Nickelodeon, streams on Paramount+ and is produced by Spin Master Entertainment. This exciting interactive show will tour the U.S. beginning October 2024 and picks up where Paramount Pictures' #1 box office hit PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie left off, promising a high-stakes super-powered adventure for fans of all ages. Audiences will join the "PAW-some" pack in Adventure City and witness the pups charged up like never before, as they work together to super-save the day. With heroic action, catchy tunes, and "bark-loads" of interactive fun, this electrifying new experience is sure to leave tails wagging and audiences cheering. Presale begins Wednesday, July 24, and select markets go on sale to the public Friday, August 2. Visit pawpatrollive.com for more information and to join the Tail Mail mailing list for presale along with other exclusive offers.

"The PAW Patrol brand is mightier than ever, and we are eager for audiences around the country to experience our latest and most engaging PAW Patrol Live! production to date," said Wendy Edwards, Executive Producer at VStar Entertainment Group. "As always, we remain dedicated to our mission to deliver high-quality, immersive live-theatrical experiences offering fans an unforgettable journey with the beloved PAW Patrol pups. We can't wait for families to join us on this exciting new high-powered adventure!"

"The globally beloved PAW Patrol is still on a roll, coming off of a massive year for the property, which included its milestone 10th anniversary and the debut of its second box office topping theatrical movie," said Rachel Karpf, Vice President, Experiences and Live Stage, Paramount Consumer Products and Experiences. "We know how meaningful it is for young theatergoers to not only see their favorite pups performing live, but also become part of the PAW Patrol adventure themselves. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with VStar Entertainment Group with the brand-new PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure," which will bring these beloved characters to life in a super-charged musical that puts kids and families in the heart of all the action of Adventure City."

PAW Patrol Live! "A Mighty Adventure" follows Chase, Marshall, Skye and the rest of the pack after they save Adventure City with their Mighty Pup Powers. Now it's time for the "PAW-some-est" street party ever. But when supervillain scientist Victoria Vance feels left out of the festivities, she unleashes her latest invention to crash the party and steal the spotlight for herself! Can the Mighty Pups, armed with their super-charged powers, outsmart Victoria to ensure Adventure City's biggest bash goes off without a hitch? It'll take the power of paw-sitivity and mighty teamwork to foil her plans and keep the party pumping!

"A Mighty Adventure" marks the fourth PAW Patrol Live! touring production, created by VStar Entertainment Group and Nickelodeon. Since its debut in 2016, PAW Patrol Live! shows have been seen by 5 million people, providing families in over 40 countries with lifelong memories and spectacular theater experiences.

Cities on sale Friday, August 2

Lake Charles, LA Oct. 12 & 13, 2024 James E. Sudduth Coliseum Cedar Park, TX Oct. 19 & 20, 2024 H-E-B Center at Cedar Park Beaumont, TX Oct. 22 & 23, 2024 Doggett Ford Park Arena San Antonio, TX Oct. 26 & 27, 2024 Majestic Theatre Dallas, TX Nov. 2 & 3, 2024 Texas Trust CU Theatre Midland, TX Nov. 5 & 6, 2024 Wagner Noël Performing Arts Center Houston, TX Nov. 9 & 10, 2024 The Hobby Center Sarofim Hall Baton Rouge, LA Nov. 22 & 24, 2024 River Center Theatre Macon, GA Dec. 7 & 8, 2024 Macon Coliseum Milwaukee, WI Dec. 14 & 15, 2024 Miller High Life Theatre Lexington, KY Dec. 17 & 18, 2024 Rupp Arena Newark, NJ Dec. 28 & 29, 2024 NJPAC

Dates to be announced soon in the following cities: Albany, NY; Allentown, PA; Baltimore, MD; Bloomington, IN; Boston, MA; Chicago, IL; Cleveland, OH; Columbus, OH; Duluth, GA; Evansville, IN; Hershey, PA; Indianapolis, IN; Minneapolis, MN; Moline, IL; New York, NY; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Pittsburgh, PA; Richmond, VA; Roanoke, VA; South Bend, IN; Springfield, MA; Syracuse, NY; and Wilkes Barre, PA.

Visit www.pawpatrollive.com to purchase tickets. Don't see your city? Be sure to visit www.pawpatrollive.com, as new cities will be added regularly. Follow PAW Patrol Live! on Facebook and Instagram at @pawpatrollive.

A limited number of V.I.P. (Very Important Pup) Packages will be available as well in MOST markets. The V.I.P. package includes a premium seat, access to meet and get your photo taken with PAW Patrol characters after the show, and an exclusive souvenir item. Each adult & child (age 1 & up) in a group must have a V.I.P. ticket.

About VStar Entertainment Group

VStar Entertainment Group is a leading entertainment company and producer of unforgettable live experiences for audiences in the U.S. and internationally. From concept through activation, VStar imagines and creates custom tours featuring original content and licensed, branded tours that provide highly engaging entertainment for fans of all ages. With nearly four decades of expertise in all aspects of event production, operations, and management, VStar delivers turnkey, in-house solutions for theatrical shows, interactive exhibits, and brand activations. Acquired in 2018 by global live entertainment leader, Cirque du Soleil Entertainment Group, VStar has presented more than 40,000 live performances across 40 countries and entertains nearly three million guests annually. For more information, visit vstarentertainment.com.

About Nickelodeon

Nickelodeon, now in its 45th year, is the number-one entertainment brand for kids. It has built a diverse, global business by putting kids first in everything it does. The brand includes television programming and production in the United States and around the world, plus consumer products, digital, location-based experiences, publishing and feature films. For more information or artwork, visit nickpress.com. Nickelodeon is a part of Paramount's (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA) global portfolio of multimedia entertainment brands.

About Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences

Paramount Location-Based Entertainment & Experiences brings Paramount's stories and franchises to life across experiential touchpoints, including theme parks, hotel & resorts, water parks, cruises, pop-ups, attractions, themed restaurants, Broadway musicals, touring shows, and more. Driven by iconic consumer brands, Paramount Location Based Entertainment & Experiences operates globally with more than 50 restaurants, 7 hotels & resorts including Nickelodeon Punta Cana, Nickelodeon Riviera Maya and Paramount Hotels in Dubai, themed parks and family centers across the US, the UK, Spain, Germany, Australia, Italy, Belgium, China and Malaysia and stage shows including Mean Girls The Musical, The SpongeBob Musical, and the family touring hit PAW Patrol Live!

About Spin Master Corp.

Spin Master Corp (TSX: TOY) is a leading global children's entertainment company creating exceptional play experiences through a diverse portfolio of innovative toys, entertainment franchises and digital games. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands PAW Patrol®, Bakugan®, Kinetic Sand®, Air Hogs®, Hatchimals®, Rubik's Cube® and GUND®, and is the toy licensee for other popular properties. Spin Master Entertainment creates and produces compelling multiplatform content, stories and endearing characters through its in-house studio and partnerships with outside creators, including the preschool success PAW Patrol and nine other original shows along with multiple short-form series, which are distributed in more than 190 countries. The Company has an established digital games presence anchored by the Toca Boca® and Sago Mini® brands. With more than 2,000 employees in 29 offices globally, Spin Master distributes products in more than 100 countries. For more information visit spinmaster.com or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @spinmaster.

