The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art Announces 2018 Performance Schedule - Tickets Now on Sale

PAWLEYS ISLAND, S.C., June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art has announced its 2018 performance schedule. The Spinners, the Drifters, and Edwin McCain are part of a star-studded lineup that promises to keep attendees on the edge of their seats.

"Each year the festival grows in the talent we attract, the number of attendees and the proceeds raised that help to support the arts in our communities," said Delores Blount, the Festival's Director.

The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, held at the Reserve Club in Pawleys Island, features Grammy-award winners along with the country's most promising, emerging performers. "We have something for everyone, both in performance and style. This year, for example, renowned jazz trumpeter, Rick Braun, will deliver the sultry sound that is taking the jazz scene by storm," she continued.

October 4 Wine Gala October 13 Edwin McCain October 5 Ambrosia October 18 The Drifters October 6 The Spinners October 19 O Sole Trio October 11 The British Invasion Years October 20 Tabled Event - October 12 Rick Braun Three Sheets to the Wind

Tickets for the 2018 Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, including the Wine Gala, are now on sale and may be purchased online at www.pawleysmusic.org.

About the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art

The Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, held at The Reserve Golf Club of Pawleys Island, is a 501(c)(3) which features three weeks of cultural entertainment and musical performances, including a Wine & Food Gala that serves as the event's primary fundraiser.

For more information and the latest updates on the Pawleys Island Festival of Music & Art, along with sponsorship and membership opportunities, visit them online at http://www.pawleysmusic.com/ or call 843-626-8911.

