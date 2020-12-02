The payments professionals' blueprint for understanding global payments

SAN MATEO, Calif., Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Glenbrook Partners is pleased to announce the launch of payment technology expert Carol Coye Benson's brand new book, "Global Payments—And the Fintech Innovations That Are Changing the Industry."

In the book—part of Glenbrook Partners' Payments Education Program—the author shares her specialist knowledge of global payments, helping to demystify key innovations and systems from across the world. "Global Payments" answers the big questions asked by payments professionals, from government agency payments executives to leaders of fintech start-ups. Whether it's national payments systems and how they work, or the fintech innovations that are transforming the industry, the answers are all here.

"For anyone involved in global trade, understanding key issues like integrating technologies, working with cross-border payments, and achieving interoperability, is essential," said author Carol Coye Benson. "With this book I wanted to help payments professionals of all levels understand exactly how global systems work, how they can facilitate financial inclusion, and how fintech innovations can make a difference."

The book looks at the latest payment rails innovations, as well as products, services, and new out-of-the-box alternatives. This big-picture view of the global payments industry is a must-read for anyone involved in it, from tech executives whose products influence payment systems to development banks that use payments to enhance financial inclusion.

"Glenbrook's Global Payments is required reading for every new hire at Stripe—an essential guide to payments in the enterprise. No book provides better depth or breadth of this dynamic industry." - Jeanne DeWitt Grosser, Head of Revenue & Growth, Stripe.

About Carol Coye Benson: Carol Coye Benson is a co-founder of Glenbrook Partners and an internationally recognized payments expert. Carol created Glenbrook's Payments Education program, which has educated over 23,000 payments professionals worldwide since its inception. She is the coauthor of "Payments Systems in the U.S." which is now in its third edition. Before founding Glenbrook, Carol worked at Bank of America, Citibank, Visa International, and Deutsche Bank. Most of her career has been focused on starting new payments products and fostering the adoption of new payments technologies. Carol has also worked with central banks and NGO's on strategies for implementation of new national payments infrastructures.

Learn how you can purchase the book and get other payments education information here: www.glenbrook.com/books.

