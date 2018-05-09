NEW YORK, May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC as a service market is likely to grow at a significant rate between 2018 and 2023



The PC as a service market is expected to reach USD 129.82 billion by 2023 from USD 11.46 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 62.5% between 2018 and 2023. The key factors driving the growth of the PC as a service market include reducing IT staffing costs and workload, benefits offered by PCs as a service over traditional PCs, and increasing adoption of PCs as a service by small and midsized enterprises (SMEs). However, lack of product differentiation is a major factor restraining the growth of the market.



Services accounted for the largest share of the PC as a service market in 2017.

Until now, managed service providers were the main revenue generators in the market for PC-associated IT services; however, with the introduction of the bundled model called PC as a Service, new business models have been adopted in the market.PC manufacturers provide hardware, along with associated services and software solutions, to end users.



The services provided by these manufacturers include pro-deploy services such as installation, deployment and integration, asset recovery services, and repair and maintenance services.Most OEMs of PCs have a wide network of partners, comprising regional managed service providers.



With the help of these managed service providers, OEMs provide complete PCaaS solutions to their customers.



North America accounted for the largest share of the PC as a service market in 2017.

North America has always been in the forefront in adopting new and innovative technologies, such as PC as service (PCaaS) solutions.The major countries contributing to the growth of the PC as a service market in North America include the US, Canada, and Mexico.



The market in this region provides a suitable environment, in terms of government regulations and compliance, for startups and SMEs. North America, having witnessed a deep penetration of mobile devices such as notebooks and laptops, provides significant opportunities for organizations to reach their clients, channel partners, and other stakeholders in the global market.



Following is the breakup of the profiles of primary participants for the report:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 45%, Europe – 30%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 5%



The key players operating in the PC as a service market are HP (US), Dell (US), Lenovo (Hong Kong), Microsoft (US), HCL (India), AWS (US), StarHub (Singapore), and CompuCom (US).



Research Coverage:

The research report covers the PC as a service market by deployment, offering, vertical, and geography.The market has been segmented on the basis of deployment into small and midsized enterprises, and large enterprises.



Based on offering, the PC as a service market has been classified into hardware, software & software maintenance, and services.The market has been segmented on the basis of vertical into IT & telecommunications, BFSI, healthcare & life sciences, government, education, and others.



Moreover, the report covers the market in 4 major regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and Rest of the World (RoW).



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:

Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast for the market based on deployment, offering, vertical, and geography have been conducted to give an overall view of the PC as a service market.



The major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the PC as a service market have been detailed in this report.



The report includes a detailed competitive landscape, and revenue of key players.



