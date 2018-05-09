The PC Gaming Show Returns to E3, Heralds a New Era of PC Gaming

For more information and to register for press or content creator access, please visit www.pcgamingshow.com and follow #pcgamingshow. Members of the public can reserve tickets for free at www.pcgamingshow.com/tickets.

This year's theme is "See The Future of PC Gaming," embodied by hardware companies like Acer who will unveil their latest innovations in a new tech segment. They will join more than a dozen developers, including Coffee Stain Studios and Chance Agency, who will share sneak peeks of upcoming and unrevealed games on stage. Further participants and sponsors will be announced in the coming weeks.

"We're delighted to host another event that will give PC gaming the presence at E3 it deserves," said PC Gamer's global editor in chief Tim Clark. "Since its inception, the PC Gaming Show's goal has been to demonstrate the depth and breadth of creativity on the platform, and this year we're putting together a program with big reveals from indies and major players."

PC gamers will be able to attend in person or watch the PC Gaming Show on twitch.tv/pcgamer. The show will also be hosted on the Twitch homepage as part of their official "E3 Day Zero" programming. In addition, the PC Gaming Show will be broadcast live on Facebook, YouTube Gaming and Steam.

About PC Gamer

PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games. For more than 20 years, it has delivered unrivaled coverage, in print and online, of every aspect of PC gaming. Our team of experts brings readers trusted reviews, component testing, strange new mods, under-the-radar indie projects and breaking news around-the-clock from all over the world. For more information visit: http://www.pcgamingshow.com.

