The show will be hosted by fan-favorite Twitch personality, Day[9], and will take place Monday, June 11 at 3PM PDT, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.

For those that cannot attend in person, the entire show will be streamed live:

Confirmed participants are as follows, with several surprise guests to be revealed live on stage:

505 Games

Chance Agency

Cloud Imperium Games

Coffee Stain Studios

Crytek

Digital Extremes

Double Fine

Drake's Cakes

Frontier

Hi-Rez Studios

Klei Entertainment

Modern Storyteller

Oculus Rift

Raw Fury

Sega

SkyDance Media

Starbreeze

Square Enix Ltd.

Stardock Entertainment

Team 17

tinyBuild

Tripwire Interactive

For more information and to register for press or content creator access, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com and follow #pcgamingshow. For consumers interested in attending the show, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com/tickets.

About PC Gamer

PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games. For more than 20 years, it has delivered unrivaled coverage, in print and online, of every aspect of PC gaming. Our team of experts brings readers trusted reviews, component testing, strange new mods, under-the-radar indie projects and breaking news around-the-clock from all over the world. For more information visit: http://www.pcgamingshow.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pc-gaming-show-takes-the-stage-at-e3-on-june-11-livestreamed-from-la-on-the-twitch-frontpage-300661375.html

SOURCE PC Gamer

