The PC Gaming Show Takes the Stage at E3 on June 11, Livestreamed from LA on the Twitch Frontpage

LOS ANGELES, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The PC Gaming Show, the fourth-annual event for developers, publishers, hardware companies, press and fans at E3, will feature announcements and perspectives from some of the biggest names and emerging players in the PC gaming industry. Kicking off the event will be the first gameplay footage of Satisfactory, a new game from Coffee Stain Studios. Read more detail on what to expect from the PC Gaming Show here.
The show will be hosted by fan-favorite Twitch personality, Day[9], and will take place Monday, June 11 at 3PM PDT, at The Wiltern in Los Angeles, CA.
For those that cannot attend in person, the entire show will be streamed live:
- Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/pcgamer
- YouTube: https://gaming.youtube.com/c/pcgamer/live
- Mixer: https://mixer.com/pcgamer
- Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pcgamermagazine
Confirmed participants are as follows, with several surprise guests to be revealed live on stage:
- 505 Games
- Chance Agency
- Cloud Imperium Games
- Coffee Stain Studios
- Crytek
- Digital Extremes
- Double Fine
- Drake's Cakes
- Frontier
- Hi-Rez Studios
- Klei Entertainment
- Modern Storyteller
- Oculus Rift
- Raw Fury
- Sega
- SkyDance Media
- Starbreeze
- Square Enix Ltd.
- Stardock Entertainment
- Team 17
- tinyBuild
- Tripwire Interactive
For more information and to register for press or content creator access, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com and follow #pcgamingshow. For consumers interested in attending the show, please visit: www.PCGamingShow.com/tickets.
About PC Gamer
PC Gamer is the global authority on PC games. For more than 20 years, it has delivered unrivaled coverage, in print and online, of every aspect of PC gaming. Our team of experts brings readers trusted reviews, component testing, strange new mods, under-the-radar indie projects and breaking news around-the-clock from all over the world. For more information visit: http://www.pcgamingshow.com.
