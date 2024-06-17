The PCA Companies expands prestige beauty portfolio with Fornasetti and Tiziana Terenzi distribution partnerships

NEW YORK, June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PCA Companies, a global leader in beauty distribution, logistics marketing, and brand licensing, today announced a selective distribution partnership in North America with iconic Italian fragrance house Fornasetti and family-owned prestige perfume house Tiziana Terenzi. They join Thomas Kosmala and Vahy in the niche luxury fragrance division.

"It is an honor to welcome Fornasetti and Tiziana Terenzi fragrances to our prestige beauty portfolio" said Piyush Golia, CEO. 'With over thirty-five years in the fragrance industry, we've seen a steady rise in the popularity for high-end artistic, niche fragrances. It signals the desire from the consumer for scents which are unapologetically unique in both profile and storytelling. The team and I are excited to drive the next phase of growth for both brands. We have a strategic vision with a priority to deliver unique experiences to the consumer, hyper-focusing on reaching them and introducing the next generation to these iconic brands with selective retail partnerships".

"It is with great enthusiasm that we announce our pivotal partnership with The PCA Companies, a collaboration destined to make a significant stride in our expansion into the American market. With a shared commitment to innovation, a deep-seated passion for quality, a mutual sense of family business values and a proven track record of delivering results, they are the ideal partner and distributor to champion our products in the dynamic American market". Paolo and Tiziana Terenzi, Founders

Barnaba Fornasetti, Artistic Director and guardian of his father Piero's legacy, leads the brand with courageous and unconventional choices that have guided it to the international renown and vitality it enjoys today.

"Now as always, the Fornasetti dream remains unchanged; to endow everyday objects with a cultural value and, through their decoration, an artistic message".

With synergies for future-forward business development, The PCA Companies is the ideal partner to drive success for both brands in North America.

ABOUT THE PCA COMPANIES

The PCA Companies was founded in 1993 with a mission to be a valuable global partner in the beauty industry. Three decades later it has developed into a $850M enterprise. With over 2,500 employees, the company has more than 100,000 retail doors through all retail channels including high-end luxury. The PCA Companies is known for its beauty distribution, logistics, marketing and brand licensing capabilities and is a trusted resource for brands.

CONTACT: Del Samat, [email protected]

SOURCE The PCA Companies