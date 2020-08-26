The Peabody Memphis Wins 'Best Historic Hotel' For Third Consecutive Year

Famous for its marching mallard ducks, The Peabody's family-friendly Ducky Day Package allows one lucky duckling to help lead the Duck March as Honorary Duckmaster.

The You Don't Know Jack Package highlights the hotel's connection with Tennessee sippin' whiskey with a commemorative bottle of "Peabody Select" Jack Daniel's Single Barrel.

Packages start at $209 per night and are bookable at www.PeabodyMemphis.com or 1-800-PEABODY.

For its USA TODAY 10Best win, The Peabody was nominated among a field of 20 historic hotels from around the country. A panel of experts partnered with 10Best editors to pick the initial 20 nominees, and the Top 10 winners were determined by popular vote.

A Forbes 4-Star, AAA 4-Diamond property, The Peabody has also been named 'Best Historic Hotel' by Historic Hotels of America and #1 Historic Hotel by Southern Living. Opened in 1869, The Peabody and has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places since 1977.

Today The Peabody is best known for its five resident North American mallard ducks that march through the Grand Lobby in a quirky tradition dating back to the 1930s. The Peabody Duck March takes place at 11AM and 5PM daily as the Duckmaster leads the ducks down a red carpet to the lobby fountain to the tune of John Philip Sousa's "King Cotton March."

