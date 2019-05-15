The Peace Corps Awards 1901 Group Prime Contract for Professional Data Center Relocation Services

1901 Group , a leading provider in cloud, cyber security, and enterprise managed services, will bring expert level engineering support for the migration of the Peace Corps legacy data center to a hybrid cloud comprised of commercial colocation data center and FedRAMP authorized cloud services. Activities include data center engineering, software defined network architecture, data center buildout, equipment installation and configuration, application migration, infrastructure security, and the establishment of Disaster Recovery (DR) in Microsoft Azure.

Under this contract, 1901 Group will migrate the Peace Corps data center to Equinix's to achieve a higher level of efficiencies while allowing secure access to cloud service providers for DR and migration of mission critical workloads to the cloud in the future.

As a FedRAMP authorized cloud service provider with significant experience supporting federal government customers, 1901 Group provides a secure, efficient, and reliable migration of the Peace Corps' systems, applications, and data from the current data center environment to the new systems hosted in the Equinix colocation facility.

"We focus on providing several distinct and unique capabilities to supplement Amazon Web Services (AWS), Microsoft Azure, and Google Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) and other Platform as a Service (PaaS) offerings," said Paul Wilkinson, EVP Corporate Strategy and BD of 1901 group. "We're excited to support the Peace Corps data center as the end state will minimize downtime and maximize the reliability of the systems, applications, and data."

