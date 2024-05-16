THE PEACH TRUCK, FAMOUS FOR DELIVERING THE SEASON'S FRESHEST PEACHES GROWN BY PREMIUM FARMERS, ANNOUNCES THE 2024 NATIONAL SCHEDULE

Pre-Order for Local Pick-up Now Available Online

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peach Truck , the largest direct-to-consumer seller of peaches in the world, announces its back this summer for the national tour, which brings hand-picked peaches from premium growers to over 15 states within days of being on the tree. Every year, thousands of people come out to the local stops, for what has become an annual summer tradition, to claim their share of the brand's famed fruit and meet the faces behind what has become a beloved national lifestyle brand. This year, there will be more than 900 stops nationwide in cities including:

The Peach Truck National Tour

Detroit, MI

Toledo, OH

Nashville, TN

Chattanooga, TN

Memphis, TN

Knoxville, TN

Jackson, TN

Bowling Green, KY

Houston, TX

Dallas-Fort Worth, TX

Columbus, OH

Dayton, OH

Youngstown, OH

Cincinnati, OH

Louisville, KY

Lexington, KY

Pittsburgh, PA

Cleveland, OH

Indianapolis, IN

Fort Wayne, IN

Washington, D.C.

Baltimore, MD

Grand Rapids, MI

South Bend, IN

Lansing, MI

Richmond, VA

Norfolk, VA

Charlotte, NC

Greensboro, NC

Raleigh, NC

Philadelphia, PA

"Not only is the joy of summer peaches the inspiration of this brand, but it's also the foundation of our family's fondest memories," says Founders Stephen and Jessica Rose. "We love that the tour creates similar moments of sweetness for families across the country."

For the most updated schedule visit www.thepeachtruck.com and follow @thepeachtruck on Instagram.

MORE ABOUT THE PEACH TRUCK

From small business to industry disruptors, The Peach Truck sources its peaches from passionate growers and delivers them to customers in a matter of days, providing the freshest, juiciest peaches available. It all started when founders Stephen and Jessica Rose moved to Nashville in 2010 and longed for the unmatched quality of the peaches in Stephen's hometown. They then headed to peach country in their '68 Jeep Gladiator, loading it up with fresh, hand-picked peaches and bringing them back to Nashville where the first truckload instantly sold out.

The Peach Truck has since evolved into a national lifestyle brand, delivering millions of pounds of peaches across the country – through the tour and home delivery – in addition to publishing a cookbook, offering merchandise and collaborating on numerous peachy products . Throughout this journey, one thing has remained the same: the quality of every peach, which is handpicked at peak ripeness.

PRICING INFORMATION – LOCAL PICKUP ONLY

One 12 lb box of hand-picked peaches fresh from the orchard will be available for $45 as a walk up or pre-order online. For customers looking to buy more, they offer an online-only price of $43/box for 2 boxes and $38/box for 3+ boxes. 3 lb bags of peaches are also available for $14. To pre-order peaches online, visit the website https://thepeachtruck.com/collections/all-products-2024 .

PRICING INFORMATION – HOME DELIVERY ONLY

Hand-picked from the orchards and delivered straight to customers' doors within hours of being on the tree, customers can purchase a single box of 13 premium peaches for $60. Pre-pay to have a box sent every week for 4 weeks for $50/box or a box sent every week for 8 weeks for $48/box. Shipments begin June 2024. To purchase a home delivery, visit the website www.thepeachtruck.com/products/fresh-peach-box-2024 .

