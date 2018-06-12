The Peacock Inn Receives AAA Four Diamond Award

PRINCETON, N.J., June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peacock Inn, an iconic Princeton landmark and the only boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Princeton, has received a prestigious 2018 AAA Four Diamond Award. This is the second year in a row that The Peacock Inn has earned Four Diamond distinction.

Genesis Hospitality

There are only 14 AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotels in the entire state of New Jersey. The Peacock Inn is honored to once again be placed with such esteemed properties. Proud as a peacock, indeed: AAA's Diamond Rating, unlike many other hotel appraisal systems, uses physical on-site evaluations by professional inspectors. For hotels, these ratings represent a combination of the overall quality, range of facilities, and level of service. Only 6.1 percent of over 27,000 AAA inspected and approved hotels and restaurants achieve a Four Diamond rating, according to the organization.

The Peacock Inn Hotel is a renovated 18th century colonial mansion with a storied history as a gathering place for great minds, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. There are 16 lavishly-appointed guest rooms, each with its own personality. The Peacock Inn Hotel is a member of Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, a group of upscale, independent hotels providing experiential, individualized travel with a sense of local flavor.

The Peacock Inn also boasts a popular fine dining restaurant with a Zagat rating of 26 for food, ambiance, and service, and a Wine Spectator Award of Excellence three years running. New Executive Chef Mark Valenza recently introduced menus highlighting what he calls, "American Mosaic cooking" featuring an eclectic blend of rich and varied flavors rooted in classic culinary technique. Beyond dinner service, The Peacock Inn Restaurant now serves breakfast, lunch, and Sunday brunch. Patrons can find an extensive, well-curated wine list and a sparkling champagne bar. Dedicated Afternoon Tea seatings will be available in the fall.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, which has been in operation since 1911, blends a rich history with traditional and modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Peacock Inn Restaurant & Bar features American Mosaic dining at its finest. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality provides a comprehensive approach to integrated management, administrative and operational support services in the hospitality and restaurant industry. They deliver integrated solutions through partnerships with member properties to provide a superior dining and service experience.

To find out more, please visit www.peacockinn.com .

Contact:

Name: Alex Bielanski, Managing Director

Email: 196804@email4pr.com

Tel: (609) 924-1707

www.peacockinn.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-peacock-inn-receives-aaa-four-diamond-award-300664672.html

SOURCE The Peacock Inn

Related Links

http://www.peacockinn.com

