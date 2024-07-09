The Peacock Inn Receives AAA Four Diamond Award and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence.

PRINCETON, N.J., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peacock Inn, an iconic Princeton landmark and the only boutique hotel in the heart of downtown Princeton, has received a prestigious 2024 AAA Four Diamond Award for the eighth year in a row.

The Perch at Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn is honored to be once again placed with such esteemed properties as there are only 15 AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotels in the entire state of New Jersey. The Peacock Inn is the only hotel in Princeton to earn this prestigious distinction. Unlike many other hotel appraisal systems, AAA's Diamond Rating uses physical on-site evaluations by professional inspectors. For hotels, these ratings represent a combination of the overall quality, range of facilities, and level of service.

The Peacock Inn Hotel is a renovated 18th-century colonial mansion with a storied history as a gathering place for great minds, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. There are 16 lavishly appointed guest rooms, each with its own personality. Each room offers state-of-the-art amenities such as complimentary WiFi, flat-screen TVs, and luxury bedding, including down comforters and pillows. The exquisite bathrooms feature heated floors and rain shower heads. The Peacock Inn Hotel is a member of Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, a group of upscale, independent hotels providing experiential, individualized travel with a sense of local flavor. To celebrate earning this elite designation once again, The Peacock Inn is offering 20% off stays of two nights or longer booked through Choice and AAA for the month of July and the beginning of August.

The Perch at Peacock Inn is a fine dining restaurant with a Zagat rating of 26 for food, ambiance, and service where patrons can find an extensive, well-curated wine list and a sparkling champagne bar. The Perch has been honored again for its excellent wine program by Wine Spectator, the world's leading authority on wine. Through its print publication, Wine Spectator magazine, and the web's most trusted wine site at WineSpectator.com, it's reach extends to an estimated 3 million readers worldwide. The Award of Excellence is given to restaurants that offer thoughtfully chosen wine lists, encompassing quality, diversity and compatibility with the menu's style and pricing.

The Perch at Peacock Inn is open for brunch on Saturday and Sunday with dinner served Tuesday through Sunday. Reservations are available for Afternoon Tea service Tuesday through Sunday.

About The Peacock Inn

The Peacock Inn, established in 1911, blends rich history with modern style to create a sophisticated, intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Perch at Peacock Inn features menus inspired by local farmers and possibilities of seasonality while celebrating thoughtfully sourced ingredients. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants and bars, historical inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. We are committed to crafting exceptional experiences for our guests. Whether you're looking for fine dining with a breathtaking wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, we're happy to deliver it with excellent service and our signature warmth.

