The Peacock Inn Receives AAA Four Diamond Award for Tenth Consecutive Year

PRINCETON, N.J., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Perch at Peacock Inn, a member of Genesis Hospitality and Princeton's only fine dining restaurant and luxury boutique hotel, today announced that it has received the prestigious 2026 AAA Four Diamond Award for the tenth consecutive year.

Genesis Hospitality, Hamilton, NJ

The Peacock Inn is honored to once again be recognized among such esteemed properties. There are only 16 AAA Four Diamond Award-winning hotels in the state of New Jersey. Unlike many other hotel appraisal systems, AAA's Diamond Rating is based on comprehensive, on-site evaluations conducted by professional inspectors. For hotels, these ratings reflect a combination of overall quality, range of facilities, and level of service. The Peacock Inn offers one of Princeton's most distinctive settings for weddings, parties, corporate dinners and conferences.

As Princeton's only boutique hotel, The Peacock Inn offers an intimate collection of 16 individually designed guest rooms, each thoughtfully appointed to deliver understated luxury and modern comfort. This refined retreat, located in the heart of downtown Princeton, is housed in a beautifully restored 18th-century colonial mansion with a storied history as a gathering place for notable figures, including Albert Einstein and F. Scott Fitzgerald. The Inn's accommodations blend historic character with modern sophistication, featuring lavish bathrooms, state-of-the-art amenities seamlessly integrated into historic surroundings, and personalized service designed to anticipate every need.

To celebrate this achievement, The Peacock Inn is offering 20% off stays of two nights or longer, booked through AAA for travel during July and early August.

The Peacock Inn is also home to The Perch, its acclaimed fine dining restaurant. Seasonal cuisine, elegant dining spaces, and an award-winning wine program make The Perch one of Princeton's most memorable culinary destinations. Menus are thoughtfully composed using carefully sourced ingredients, transforming each meal into a celebration of flavor and community. The restaurant's meticulously curated wine list has earned the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for three consecutive years, as well as Wine Spectator's Best of Award.

The Perch welcomes guests for:

Lunch and dinner, six days a week

Weekend brunch

Traditional Afternoon Tea, seven days a week (by reservation)

About The Peacock Inn

Established in 1911, The Peacock Inn blends rich history with modern style to create a sophisticated and intimate atmosphere. Dedicated to the highest standards of gracious hospitality and culinary excellence, The Perch at Peacock Inn features menus inspired by local farms and the possibilities of seasonality, celebrating thoughtfully sourced ingredients. The Peacock Inn is located at 20 Bayard Lane in Princeton, New Jersey.

About Genesis Hospitality

Genesis Hospitality is a collection of restaurants, bars, historic inns and event spaces, bakeries, and boutique hotels. The company is committed to crafting exceptional guest experiences. Whether enjoying fine dining with an impressive wine list or a casual pastry and coffee, guests can expect excellent service delivered with warmth and attention to detail.

About AAA

Founded in 1902 by automotive enthusiasts advocating for better roads and safer mobility, AAA has grown into one of North America's largest and most trusted membership organizations. Guided by its mission to save lives, create member value, and deliver exceptional experiences, AAA provides roadside assistance, travel planning, exclusive discounts, and financial and insurance services. Today, AAA serves more than 65 million members across North America, including over 58 million in the United States.

For more information, please visit www.peacockinn.com.

Contact:

Eben Copple

Director of Hospitality

[email protected]

609-245-7542

SOURCE Peacock Inn