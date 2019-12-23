The Peak Dispensary Announces New CEO

OKLAHOMA CITY, Dec. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Peak Dispensary, an Oklahoma based chain of franchised- and corporate-owned medical cannabis dispensaries, announces the appointment of Blake Cantrell, most recently General Counsel, as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

As CEO, Mr. Cantrell will work to facilitate the leadership transition and oversee the company's continued expansion. Mr. Cantrell discussed The Peak's imminent growth and future direction of the company. "I'm truly honored to lead this incredible company. We are experiencing rapid growth in our business, with plans to open numerous locations inside the next few months. We have a responsibility to exceed the expectations of our patients and our communities, and I'm confident we are now in a great position to fulfill those needs by continuing to focus on creating a successful and community-oriented culture at The Peak," said Mr. Cantrell.

Cantrell succeeds Corbin Wyatt, who was removed from his position as CEO by The Peak's Board. After careful consideration, The Peak's Board believed Wyatt's removal as CEO was necessary, as Wyatt's management and leadership of The Peak Dispensary did not align with the culture, values, and needs of the company's rapidly growing business. Wyatt's tenure as CEO left The Peak no choice but to protect its brand by filing legal action to ensure that several retail locations operating under the brand, with which Wyatt was associated, did not continue to unlawfully affiliate themselves with The Peak.

Under the direction of Mr. Cantrell and Chief Operating Officer and President Phillip Mazaheri, the company is looking forward to revitalizing The Peak brand, recommitting to its core values, and providing a premium experience to its patients, customers, and partners. Mr. Mazaheri echoes the excitement felt within the company, saying, "Looking ahead, The Peak will continue to build on our momentum by supporting and expanding our franchise presence, creating meaningful local relationships, and ensuring we have the resources in place to deliver the value and service that our patients expect and deserve. At the end of the day, our goal is to enrich the quality of life in our communities. That's what is most important."

About The Peak: The Peak Dispensary is an Oklahoma City, Oklahoma based chain of franchised- and corporate-owned medical cannabis dispensaries. The Peak operates numerous locations across Oklahoma, with additional locations opening in early 2020. To learn more, visit www.thepeakok.com or contact press@thepeakok.com.

Current locations of The Peak:

The Quail Springs Dispensary, 3000 West Memorial, Suite 118, Oklahoma City, OK 73120

The Rose Rock Dispensary, 903 N. Main Street, Noble, OK 73068

The Moore Dispensary, 510 S. Telephone Rd, Moore, OK 73160

The Valley Dispensary, 20170 S. Indian Meridian Rd, Pauls Valley, OK 73075

Locations Opening Q1 2020:

The McAlester Dispensary, 1308 E. Carl Albert Pkwy, McAlester, OK 74501

The Bricktown Dispensary, 222 W. Sheridan Ave, Oklahoma City, OK 73102

The Edmond Dispensary, 925 W. I-35 Frontage Rd, Ste. 124, Edmond, OK 73034

The 36th Street Dispensary, 3653 N. May Avenue, Oklahoma City, OK 73112

