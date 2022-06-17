The Peaks Whiskey Glasses Take Whiskey Drinkers to New Heights

TORONTO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Whiskey drinkers everywhere can now hold the four corners of the Earth in the palm of their hand.

Tour the world with friends on your next whiskey night. The Peaks Whiskey Glass set by Liiton introduces four new destinations to add to your collection. Whiskey lovers can visit Mont Blanc, Denali, K2 and Fuji while enjoying their favorite premium single malt or blend.

Whiskey fans are enthusiast about the news. Not only has The Peaks Whiskey Glass smashed through its Kickstarter goal in less than 24 hours, it has surpassed the same-day goal set by its predecessor, the Everest Whiskey Glass.

"You spoke and we listened," says Liiton founder Peng Lin. "During our Everest campaign, you asked for more mountains and so we're delivering four peaks in this collection. We couldn't be more pleased to bring whiskey fans the glasses they have been clamoring for."

With the Peak Whiskey Glass set, Liiton is offering whiskey fans who missed out on the Everest Kickstarter Campaign to be first to jump on board for their newest premium whiskey drinking experience. More than 13,000 whiskey lovers backed the Everest Whiskey Glass.

"If you thought our Everest project was ambitious, we went to new heights to design four new, true-to-scale replicas of these four iconic mountains." says Lin of the collection.

Here are just a few features of the Peaks Whiskey Glass:

Power in your Palm

Precision-crafted Peaks Whiskey Glasses are the only tumblers to feature a true-to-scale 3D glass carving of these breathtaking mountains.

Chill-Charge System™

The glass sculpture of each mountain embedded within the whiskey glass charges up with cold to chill your drink, evenly distributing it throughout the whiskey without watering down the beverage for the cleanest unadulterated whiskey experience.

Unlocks Aromatics

The Peaks Whiskey Glass offers the optimal expression of whiskey flavors by gently and naturally releasing the aromatic compounds of your whiskey through interaction with each mountain carving.

Stronger. Faster. More whiskey flavor.

Each glass in The Peaks Whiskey Glass collection is made from X1 Crystalline, a proprietary glass tested over hundreds of days. It chills drinks quicker, and it offers more durability and the most pristine aromatic whiskey flavors available.

The Peak Whiskey Glasses Set is live on Kickstarter now. Learn more now about it here.

ABOUT LIITON

At Liiton, we know every good whiskey deserves a trustworthy companion. A wing man who lifts you to greater heights and won't let you down when it matters most.

We named our company Liiton, the Finnish word for union, to bring people together through the enjoyment of whiskey. We're on a mission to create the world's best products for whiskey lovers.

Spending an evening with Liiton is creating lasting friendships and lifelong memories.

