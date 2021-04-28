The Pediatric Academic Societies 2021 Virtual Meeting Presents The Latest In Pediatric Research

The PAS Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. This international gathering offers opportunities for a global audience of physician-scientists, clinicians, and educators to share research, explore new ideas, build career opportunities, and collaborate on future projects. Presentations cover issues of interest to generalists as well as topics critical to a wide array of specialty and sub-specialty areas.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Rochelle P. Walensky, MD, MPH, will deliver the keynote address during the Opening General Session on Friday, April 30. Dr. Walensky, who also serves as the Administrator of the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, is an influential scholar whose pioneering research has helped advance the national and global response to HIV/AIDS. She is a well-respected expert on the value of testing and treatment of deadly viruses. Dr. Walensky served on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic and conducted research on vaccine delivery and strategies to reach underserved communities.

The Opening General Session will include the presentation of the Joseph W. St. Geme, Jr. Leadership Awards for 2020 and 2021. Frederick P. Rivara, MD, MPH, a worldwide leader in injury prevention, is the 2021 recipient of the award, and Joseph W. St. Geme, III, MD, an infectious disease specialist, is the 2020 awardee. The award presentation will also feature remarks from exceptional leaders in pediatrics, including David G. Nichols, MD, MBA, and F. Bruder Stapleton, MD.

"The PAS Meeting serves as a forum for those who shape the future of pediatric research with the latest clinical and scientific advances," said PAS Program Chair Patrick D. Brophy, MD, MHCDS. "Connecting the pediatric academic community is more important than ever. We are excited to present the PAS Meeting virtually this year and bring all of what you know and love about our in-person event to more people, all over the world."

The PAS 2021 Virtual Meeting will feature a full scientific program with more than 60 specialties presenting, 500 hours of content, abstract-driven platforms, 2,200 e-posters, hundreds of live presentations, networking, and an interactive exhibit hall. Attendees can earn up to 126 CME and 10 MOC Part 2 credits.

The virtual format will provide attendees with flexibility to participate in live sessions online or watch on-demand at their convenience. Access to recorded presentations and e-posters will be available until January 2022. Attendees can track sessions, speakers, abstracts, topic areas and more through the online program guide.

The PAS 2021 Virtual Meeting focuses on providing scientists and educators at all career stages with opportunities to showcase their work, learn new science, collaborate with colleagues, build their academic careers, and advance their fields. The conference features new and exciting programming, including:

Pre-conference ticketed events, taking place on Friday, April 30 , include: APPD/PAS Fellows Core Curriculum Workshop, PAS Postgraduate Courses (Neonatal Pulmonology, Neonatal Neurology and Neo NutGut) and PAS Ethics Course for Fellows and Junior Faculty (Ethical Principles Foundational to Medical Professionalism).

, include: APPD/PAS Fellows Core Curriculum Workshop, PAS Postgraduate Courses (Neonatal Pulmonology, Neonatal Neurology and Neo NutGut) and PAS Ethics Course for Fellows and Junior Faculty (Ethical Principles Foundational to Medical Professionalism). The Trainee Zone provides PAS trainees a designated online meeting place with opportunities to connect, network and learn. Institutional sponsors, partners and alliances will give on-demand talks, network, meet with trainees, and share information regarding their societies, institutions, memberships, and job opportunities.

The Virtual Exhibit Hall is an interactive online platform with 100 exhibitors for networking on a global scale.

The PAS 2021 Virtual Meeting is grateful for the support of its sponsors. The Platinum Sponsor is RB/Mead Johnson Nutrition, and the Bronze Sponsor is Sobi North America.

For more information about the PAS 2021 Virtual Meeting and to register, please visit www.pas-meeting.org.

About the Pediatric Academic Societies Meeting

The Pediatric Academic Societies (PAS) Meeting connects thousands of pediatricians and other health care providers worldwide. This international gathering offers opportunities for a global audience of physician-scientists, clinicians, and educators to share research, explore new ideas, build career opportunities, and collaborate on future projects. The PAS Meeting is produced through a partnership of four pediatric organizations that are leaders in the advancement of pediatric research and child advocacy: American Pediatric Society, Society for Pediatric Research, Academic Pediatric Association and American Academy of Pediatrics. For more information, please visit www.pas-meeting.org. Follow us on Twitter @PASMeeting, Instagram PASMeeting and #PAS2021, and like us on Facebook PASMeeting.

