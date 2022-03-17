The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation Announces Second Annual National Ride for Kids Day in Collaboration with American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle

PBTF will host over 20 in-person Ride for Kids events across the nation, but motorcyclists don't need to attend an event to participate in Ride for Kids. PBTF's "Ride Anywhere" model allows riders to turn any ride into a fundraiser for the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research. Registration for Ride for Kids is open, and motorcyclists are already fundraising. Registrants and fundraisers can win Honda motorcycles, along with other fundraising incentives.

Additional details can be found on the PBTF Newsroom at: www.curethekids.org/about-us/news-room/pbtf-news/2022/2nd-annual-national-ride-for-kids-day.html

Ride for Kids Day is made possible in part through the generous support of corporate partners like American Honda, the Comoto Family of Brands, and GEICO Motorcycle, along with dozens of other local event sponsors. Visit www.rideforkids.org to register today.

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Every day, 13 children and teens are diagnosed with a brain tumor, the deadliest and most common form of cancer in kids under 15. Every day after, they are in a fight for their life. It's a fight the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is here to help families win. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research and the leading champion for families and survivors, PBTF's mission of Care. Cure. Thrive. reflects our commitment to curing all pediatric brain tumors and transforming how children and their families are cared for. Since 1991, PBTF has provided strategic leadership and funding to accelerate the number of targeted therapies for children battling brain tumors today, while equipping families with the patient-family education, financial relief, and emotional support they need to navigate their child's journey. A world without childhood brain tumors is possible when we work together to put kids first. Learn more at www.curethekids.org.

SOURCE Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation