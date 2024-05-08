The PEDIGREE® Adoption Drive Encourages You to Find Love at First Sight at Your Local Shelter

A first-of-its-kind partnership with MeetCutesNYC shows how dog adoption is the new version of modern love that can change your life for the better

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The PEDIGREE® brand, proudly part of the Mars Incorporated family of brands, believes that love at first sight still exists, and you can find it right at your local shelter during the PEDIGREE Adoption Drive from June 7 - June 9. At a time when authentic connections feel fleeting, the brand is out to prove that lasting love can come in many forms besides romance – from fulfilling friendships to the unconditional love of pets. To celebrate the magical moment when people find the perfect shelter dog match, the PEDIGREE brand is taking to the streets of New York City and partnering with the creative crew behind MeetCutesNYC, Aaron Feinberg, Jeremy Bernstein and Victor Lee, to capture and share uplifting meet-cute love stories of people and their dogs who have found love at first sight.

"We're passionate about sharing heartwarming meet-cute stories and have made it our mission to deliver hope and wisdom through the lens of couples from all walks of life," said Feinberg. "We're so excited to partner with the PEDIGREE brand to not only document the love stories of adopted dogs, spotlighting the positive impact on humans and dogs alike, but inspiring people to look for love in unsuspecting places like your local shelter."

In a study by the PEDIGREE brand on pet ownership, 95% of dog owners say the bond they have with their dogs is closer than expected, showing just how impactful these relationships can be.1 To show that there is a lasting match for everyone, the PEDIGREE brand is launching Love at First Sight, a new campaign to highlight that it's possible at your local shelter. Through this campaign, the brand is helping people and dogs find their perfect love story through the PEDIGREE Adoption Drive. Pet parents who adopt a dog at any qualifying shelters or rescues between June 7 – June 9, can their adoption receipt through July 10 to be reimbursed by the brand in celebration of finding love at first sight.2 For official rules, visit PEDIGREE.com/adoption-drive.

"The PEDIGREE brand is continuing its long-standing commitment to supporting dog adoptions nationwide in an effort to end pet homelessness," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Senior Vice President, Marketing, Mars Pet Nutrition North America. "In that same study from the brand, the majority of dog owners said their bond with their pup was immediate, which is why we are excited to unlock more opportunities for people and dogs to find their love at first sight experience and understand the lasting impact adoption has for them both."

Across the country, there are more than 8.2 million homeless dogs and 2.3 million of them are in shelters waiting to find loving homes.3 Since its inception in 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has been helping dogs in need find homes by awarding more than 6,200 grants to shelters across the country, totaling over $12 million which has helped 800,000 dogs.4 The partnership between the PEDIGREE brand and MeetCutesNYC will serve as a new call-to-action for anyone looking for their lasting love story, helping the brand combat the critical need for pet adoption.

PEDIGREE Dog Food is the number one choice for dog parents as they seek a brand they can trust that offers value, convenience and variety. 5 To learn more about the PEDIGREE brand's adoption drive, visit PEDIGREE.com/adoption-drive or follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand, proudly part of Mars, Incorporated, is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and nearly half never find a home. The foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 6,200 grants and more than $12 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. Since launching our Canadian grant program in 2022, we have provided $200k CAD to local shelters and rescues in need across Canada, as well as $20k CAD in Disaster Relief. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PedigreeFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

1 KRC Research conducted an online survey of 2,000 U.S. adults 18 and older between January 27 – February 5, 2023.

2 Offer valid while supplies last; maximum of US $100,000 in adoption reimbursement fees available. Limit one (1) dog adoption reward per household. Reward is reimbursement of qualifying adoption fees up to US $200 maximum. Valid only on qualifying adoption fees (limitations apply) for qualifying adoptions made on June 07–09, 2024, receipts for which must be submitted by July 10, 2024. Upload eligible adoption receipts (incl. adoption date, identity of adoption shelter/rescue and physical location/address, shelter/rescue contact individual and phone number, amount of adoption fee, and identity of dog adopted), and complete the form on https://www.pedigree.com/adoption-drive by 7/10/2024. Must be 18 or older & a U.S. or DC resident. Void where participation prohibited, taxed, or restricted. Full Terms and Conditions, Participation Mechanism and Privacy Policy at https://www.pedigree.com/adoption-drive. This is a national promotion, it concludes at the End date or after $100,000 in Rewards are allocated, whichever comes first. Sponsor is Mars Petcare US, Inc.

3 State of Pet Homelessness Project

4 2023 PEDIGREE Foundation Impact Report

5 Nielsen IQ Retail Measurement. Total US xAOC + Pet Retail. L52W (W/E 4/20/24). $ (000) & EQ Lbs.

