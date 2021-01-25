The PEDIGREE® Brand Announces New NHL Sponsorship of Washington Capitals

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Jan. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the PEDIGREE® brand announced a new sponsorship of the National Hockey League's Washington Capitals, furthering the brand's longstanding mission to end pet homelessness. The dog food brand is being featured at the team's Capital One Arena with on-ice logo representation, signage, in-game ads and more. The three-year partnership officially kicked off with the team's first home game on Friday, January 22.

"As part of our longstanding mission to support pet adoption, we've supported local animal shelters in the Washington, D.C. area through our brand campaigns and PEDIGREE Foundation grants," said William Clements, Global Vice President, Sponsorship & Community Events, Mars, Incorporated. "We look forward to extending our footprint in DC and working with the Washington Capitals to help further our goal of ending pet homelessness with a new audience of dog-loving hockey fans."

"While we know Capitals fans are the most passionate fans in the world, we also know their love for dogs is even deeper," said Jim Van Stone, President of Business Operations and Chief Commercial Officer. "We couldn't be more excited to welcome PEDIGREE to our Washington Capitals family and know the tremendous value they bring through their mission of finding loving homes for our four-legged friends."

The sponsorship will include a brand presence in the arena, including the PEDIGREE brand logo on the ice, signage on the Capitals' penalty box and inclusion on the arena's LED signage. In addition, the PEDIGREE brand will sponsor television network and digital displays, radio spots on the Washington Capitals Radio Network and the team's digital properties, in addition to future events that celebrate our four-legged friends.

The PEDIGREE brand believes that dogs make the world a better place and is committed to helping every dog find a loving home through adoption programs and grants to shelter and rescue organizations through the PEDIGREE Foundation. The sponsorship with the Washington Capitals will help the brand encourage more consumers to consider adopting a furry friend, helping more dogs find the forever homes they deserve.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

