The PEDIGREE® DENTASTIX™ Brand Introduces The SelfieSTIX™ Clip And DENTASTIX™ Studios

FRANKLIN, Tenn., June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pet parents love taking photos with their dogs. In fact, 65% of dog owners take more photos of their dog than their significant other or friends, according to a recent trend report by Rover.com. Capturing that perfect photo isn't always easy, so the PEDIGREE® DENTASTIX™ brand created the SelfieSTIX™ clip to give pet parents a tool to create flawless selfies with their pups. It's the latest initiative from the brand to bring dogs and their owners closer together.

SelfieSTIX is a small plastic clip, designed to hold a PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treat, and was created by the brand's partner agency, Colenso BBDO in New Zealand. Simply clip the treat to the top of any smartphone. The pup will be fixated on the delicious treat, and pet parents will be able to snap the perfect picture every time. Plus, the oral care treat helps promote fresh breath, allowing owners to enjoy a moment of closeness with their dog – both physically and emotionally. The SelfieSTIX clip will be included with the purchase of select PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treats at Target locations across the country, while supplies last.

"We can all relate to that desire of wanting the perfect photo with your pet and ultimately having to compromise, despite your best efforts," said Rafael Blanco, PEDIGREE DENTASTIX Brand Manager. "The SelfieSTIX clip is a fun way to help pet parents capture that moment on their phone, while also creating a lasting, bonding experience that brings pets and their owners even closer. As an added bonus, the dog is rewarded with a delicious PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treat, which tastes great and cleans their teeth."

Building upon the innovative platform of the SelfieSTIX clip, and to help pet parents get even closer to their pups, the brand introduced DENTASTIX™ Studios, a cutting-edge social media platform for dogs. The mobile app, available in the App Store and Google Play, combines new technology and product integration to create a first-of-its-kind experience for dogs and their owners. The three tools that are offered in the app include PupBooth, which allows users to add 3D filters to their dog's face; DogDays, which helps owners track the lives of their dog and watch their dog grow; and GoodLens, which gives users a glimpse into the world their dog sees, by transforming a PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treat into an array of magical objects such as a magic wand or an electric guitar.

To support the launch of the SelfieSTIX clip, the brand partnered with Ian Harding and Danielle Jonas to show their social communities how they use the SelfieSTIX clip to snap the perfect selfies with their four-legged friends. In addition, the SelfieSTIX clip will be promoted via online videos on Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat.

PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treats provide the oral care support that dogs need for clean teeth and fresh breath. They clean down to the gum line to promote healthy gums, freshen breath and reduce tartar buildup, and the chewy texture helps scrape away plaque while chewing to help clean hard-to-reach teeth.

For more information on PEDIGREE DENTASTIX treats, visit Pedigree.com and follow along on the PEDIGREE brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About the PEDIGREE® Brand

The PEDIGREE® Brand is the number one brand of dog food and treats in the world, feeding more dogs than any other brand. The PEDIGREE® Brand offers a wide variety of products and formats for dogs at every life stage. The PEDIGREE® Brand is built on an unwavering love for all dogs and a commitment to dog adoption. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About the PEDIGREE® DENTASTIX™ Brand

PEDIGREE® DENTASTIX™ is a tasty treat that dogs love. It provides the oral care support that dogs need for strong, healthy teeth and gums meaning dogs and owners can get closer. PEDIGREE® DENTASTIX™ Treats help clean down to the gum line to promote healthy gums, and its chewy texture helps scrape away plaque while chewing to help clean hard-to-reach teeth. For more information, please visit www.Pedigree.com.

About Mars Petcare

Mars Petcare is a diverse and growing business with 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 75 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as The WALTHAM™ Centre for Pet Nutrition which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through a network of over 2,000 pet hospitals including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, PET PARTNERS™, VCA™, Linnaeus and AniCura. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND™ programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

