The Pendas Law Firm Gives Hundreds of Turkeys to Florida Families in Need - Annual Turkey Giveaway

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the Thanksgiving holiday, the firm has made preparations to distribute thousands of free turkeys throughout the State of Florida where it conducts business. As an offering of goodwill, the firm's staff will personally distribute truckloads of turkeys at five of their office locations.

The Pendas Law Firm continues its tradition of giving back to the community. The firm will distribute the turkeys to families in need, in Miami, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando. Listed below are the event dates and locations:

Friday, Nov. 22 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , Kiwanis of Little Havana, 1400 SW 1st Street, Miami, FL 33135

, , Kiwanis of Little Havana, 1400 SW 1st Street, 33135 Sunday, Nov. 24 , 10:00 am - 12:00 pm , 4244 Evans Avenue, Fort Myers, FL 33901

, , 4244 Evans Avenue, 33901 Monday, Nov. 25 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 3250 Beach Blvd., Jacksonville, FL 32207

, , 3250 Beach Blvd., 32207 Monday, Nov. 25 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 816 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., Tampa, FL 33603

, , 816 W. Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd., 33603 Tuesday, Nov. 26 , 8:30 am - 10:30 am , 625 E. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32803

"Our firm is blessed with outstanding clients, and dedicated employees too. Providing free turkeys to families in need is our way of demonstrating appreciation in the communities in which we serve. It makes a really big impact for people and it gives us great joy to give," said attorney Lou Pendas, owner of the firm. Any and all families in need are welcomed to stop by the firm locations and receive free turkeys. However, the distribution is on a first come, first serve basis and is estimated to be limited to the times listed, or until the supply lasts. This is the 11th year that The Pendas Law Firm has provided its Annual Turkey Giveaway, providing free turkeys to Floridians.

With 100 employees dedicated to offering extraordinary client service, The Pendas Law Firm is one of Florida's most prominent personal injury firms with offices located in Orlando, Daytona Beach, Ocala, Tampa, Bradenton, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, West Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale and Miami. The firm delivers solutions with personal injury cases, automobile accidents, slip & falls, medical malpractice, product liability, premises liability, insurance claims, wrongful death and whistleblower claims.

