New cohort offers innovative solutions across healthcare, AI, security and youth development

TYSONS, Va., May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes , a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is proud to announce its Veteran Entrepreneur Program May 2026 cohort. The business accelerator begins with three days of in-person programming in Tysons, Virginia, followed by six weeks of virtual instruction.

The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Announces Veteran Entrepreneur Accelerator Program May 2026 Cohort

The program provides veteran and military-spouse founders with networking events, roundtable discussions, one-on-one mentorship and access to capital. Participants receive expert guidance from seasoned business leaders on growing and scaling their companies, including support on marketing and brand strategy, communications and investor pitching.

"The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is thrilled to host the May 2026 cohort of veteran entrepreneurs in Tysons, the home of our foundation," said Terry Williams, retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. and Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program at the PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes. "Veterans bring an unmatched discipline, adaptability and leadership to entrepreneurship. We're honored to support their path to success."

The program is free of charge for participants. The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes does not take equity in the businesses. Veterans and military spouses who own or lead companies and are interested in upcoming cohorts are encouraged to apply here .

The May 2026 cohort includes:

Ascend HealthTech Systems

Founded by U.S. Army Veteran John Meseroll, Ascend HealthTech Systems is a healthcare technology company helping hospitals and health systems reduce waste and improve efficiency. Its flagship platform, Allocate 360°, helps healthcare organizations track and safely redistribute unused medical supplies before they expire. By improving visibility across departments, the platform prevents unnecessary purchases, reduces supply shortages and lowers operational costs, ultimately supporting better patient care and outcomes.





Founded by U.S. Army Veteran John Meseroll, Ascend HealthTech Systems is a healthcare technology company helping hospitals and health systems reduce waste and improve efficiency. Its flagship platform, Allocate 360°, helps healthcare organizations track and safely redistribute unused medical supplies before they expire. By improving visibility across departments, the platform prevents unnecessary purchases, reduces supply shortages and lowers operational costs, ultimately supporting better patient care and outcomes. EasyFund

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Alshawn Johnson, EasyFund helps youth sports teams raise funds through everyday purchases. With a percentage of each purchase automatically directed to the team's fund, families can support their child's sports team every time they shop at local businesses. EasyFund helps drive local business traffic while giving coaches and booster clubs a new, transparent way to raise money year-round.





Founded by U.S. Army veteran Alshawn Johnson, EasyFund helps youth sports teams raise funds through everyday purchases. With a percentage of each purchase automatically directed to the team's fund, families can support their child's sports team every time they shop at local businesses. EasyFund helps drive local business traffic while giving coaches and booster clubs a new, transparent way to raise money year-round. MapAware

Founded by U.S. Army veteran Steve Livezey, MapAware makes professional drone mapping simple and affordable for construction teams. By transforming aerial drone photos into detailed, easy-to-use maps, the platform helps contractors track progress, measure materials and collaborate with their teams, without expensive fees or complicated software. The platform is designed for real-world construction sites, supporting both drone operators and project teams with practical tools.





Founded by U.S. Army veteran Steve Livezey, MapAware makes professional drone mapping simple and affordable for construction teams. By transforming aerial drone photos into detailed, easy-to-use maps, the platform helps contractors track progress, measure materials and collaborate with their teams, without expensive fees or complicated software. The platform is designed for real-world construction sites, supporting both drone operators and project teams with practical tools. Not A Very Good Teacher

Founded by U.S. Marine Timothy Gick, Not A Very Good Teacher (NAVGT) builds products that connect kids ages 6–12 to leadership, STEM and service pathways through play. Its flagship product, Mission Match, is a U.S.-made, military-themed card game that introduces real-world roles while developing memory, critical thinking and curiosity. Through partnerships with organizations such as Military OneSource and Toys for Tots, NAVGT is expanding nationwide to reach military families, schools and youth programs.





Founded by U.S. Marine Timothy Gick, Not A Very Good Teacher (NAVGT) builds products that connect kids ages 6–12 to leadership, STEM and service pathways through play. Its flagship product, Mission Match, is a U.S.-made, military-themed card game that introduces real-world roles while developing memory, critical thinking and curiosity. Through partnerships with organizations such as Military OneSource and Toys for Tots, NAVGT is expanding nationwide to reach military families, schools and youth programs. OnGuard

Founded by military spouse Kelly Christenson, OnGuard is a modern platform designed to simplify how organizations find and coordinate professional security services. By streamlining the process of requesting coverage and connecting with providers, OnGuard helps organizations secure reliable protection faster while improving professionalism, transparency and accountability across an industry that has long relied on outdated communication methods.





Founded by military spouse Kelly Christenson, OnGuard is a modern platform designed to simplify how organizations find and coordinate professional security services. By streamlining the process of requesting coverage and connecting with providers, OnGuard helps organizations secure reliable protection faster while improving professionalism, transparency and accountability across an industry that has long relied on outdated communication methods. OSHUN

Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Johnson, OSHUN is a Halal-certified luxury skincare brand with owned manufacturing capacity and the ability to serve customers in more than 88 countries. The company produces up to 100,000 bars monthly and has secured a provisional patent and trademarks. OSHUN combines high-quality ingredients like Nubian goat milk and Manuka honey with African heritage, and is designed to meet the standards for hospitality, corporate procurement and global distribution.





Founded by U.S. Air Force veteran Mike Johnson, OSHUN is a Halal-certified luxury skincare brand with owned manufacturing capacity and the ability to serve customers in more than 88 countries. The company produces up to 100,000 bars monthly and has secured a provisional patent and trademarks. OSHUN combines high-quality ingredients like Nubian goat milk and Manuka honey with African heritage, and is designed to meet the standards for hospitality, corporate procurement and global distribution. SentrIQ Labs

Founded by U.S. Air Force member Eric Garcia, SentrIQ Labs helps SaaS companies unlock government revenue by automatically turning system data into audit-ready security documentation. Its platform replaces manual spreadsheets with real system data that provides companies with insights on their compliance status, identifies gaps and outlines next steps. SentrIQ Labs is designed to reduce confusion, save time and help teams move through compliance with increased clarity and confidence.





Founded by U.S. Air Force member Eric Garcia, SentrIQ Labs helps SaaS companies unlock government revenue by automatically turning system data into audit-ready security documentation. Its platform replaces manual spreadsheets with real system data that provides companies with insights on their compliance status, identifies gaps and outlines next steps. SentrIQ Labs is designed to reduce confusion, save time and help teams move through compliance with increased clarity and confidence. SOCYiD

Founded by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Wesley Little, SOCYiD is a privacy-first platform designed to help people better connect in the real world. The platform enables users to move from online interactions to in-person meetings through identity verification, trust features, secure messaging and location-based planning. Built around safety and user control, SOCYiD reduces uncertainty and builds confidence across social, dating and peer-to-peer interactions.





Founded by U.S. Coast Guard veteran Wesley Little, SOCYiD is a privacy-first platform designed to help people better connect in the real world. The platform enables users to move from online interactions to in-person meetings through identity verification, trust features, secure messaging and location-based planning. Built around safety and user control, SOCYiD reduces uncertainty and builds confidence across social, dating and peer-to-peer interactions. Strain Guard

Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Matthew Putman and his wife Valerie, Strain Guard LLC develops safety solutions for RV, EV and marine power systems. Its patent-pending device protects cables from strain at connection points, reducing damage, repair costs and fire risk. Designed for both new installations and retrofits, Strain Guard offers a scalable, cost-effective solution for a rapidly growing market.





Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Matthew Putman and his wife Valerie, Strain Guard LLC develops safety solutions for RV, EV and marine power systems. Its patent-pending device protects cables from strain at connection points, reducing damage, repair costs and fire risk. Designed for both new installations and retrofits, Strain Guard offers a scalable, cost-effective solution for a rapidly growing market. Symbiosis.io

Founded by U.S. Navy veteran Scott Miller, Symbiosis.io helps organizations protect critical systems, reduce risk and operate with greater confidence in an ever-expanding digital world. By bridging the gap between AI, quantum computing and cybersecurity, Symbiosis.io provides predictive deep tech infrastructure, helping enterprises operate more safely and efficiently.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org .

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes