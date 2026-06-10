The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes Set To Launch Veteran Entrepreneur Program Incubator in New York City

The program provides early-stage veteran entrepreneurs with mentorship, practical training, and strategic guidance needed to successfully launch their businesses.

TYSONS, Va., June 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting veterans in their transition from service to success, is hosting a Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in New York City, NY, August 12-14. The program is designed to support early-stage veteran entrepreneurs through every step of building a launch-ready company.

The program begins with three days of in-person instruction and networking, followed by six weeks of virtual learning. Designed for entrepreneurs at the idea-to-minimum viable product (MVP) stage, the incubator supports participants with a developed idea or an early prototype who are ready to refine their concepts and receive guidance.

"The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is thrilled to back New York City veterans on their journey from military service to entrepreneurship," said retired U.S. Marine Corps Brig. Gen. Terry Williams, Director of the Veteran Entrepreneur Program. "The incubator provides tailored guidance and practical tools, letting founders build on the natural resilience, adaptability, and sharp problem-solving skills they gained in the military."

Prospective participants must be veterans or military spouses who are committed to entrepreneurship and ready to test their early-stage concepts. As a localized program, participants must live in the New York City area or be willing to commute. Travel costs are not covered.

Those interested in applying to the Veteran Entrepreneur Program incubator cohort in New York City are encouraged to visit https://penfedfoundation.org/our-programs/vep/ for eligibility details and deadlines.

About The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes

Founded in 2001, The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes is a national nonprofit organization that supports veterans in their transition from service to success in civilian life. Affiliated with PenFed Credit Union, the Foundation has provided more than $55 million in financial support to veterans, active-duty service members and military families. PenFed Credit Union covers the salaries and administrative costs of The PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes, so more of your donation goes right to our programs. To learn more, please visit www.penfedfoundation.org.

SOURCE PenFed Foundation for Military Heroes