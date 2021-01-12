The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company Announces Updated Southern Agency Presence

HORSHAM, Pa., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company (Penn Mutual), a Fortune 1000 company, has announced a strategic relaunch of two of its Southern agencies, aligning the firm with a unified presence in the region highlighted by a commitment to having a positive impact in their respective communities.

The newly-named Strategic Planning Group consolidates the former Penn Mutual Carolina Partners, headquartered in Charlotte, NC and the XXI Financial office in Atlanta, GA. The refreshed company brand showcases a new lighthouse logo embodying the firm's mission to provide foresight, strength, guidance and security to their clients.

Penn Mutual will remain the preferred partner for Strategic Planning Group, fully assisting the firm with industry-leading life insurance products, financial planning technology systems, broker-dealer services, financial professional education, and other support.

"We're excited to continue our impact in the Carolinas and grow our firm's presence in Atlanta," said Dr. Tomas H. Parks, managing partner. "Strategic Planning Group wants to be a light that shines ever brighter as a transformative force for individuals, families and businesses. The combined strength of these two offices and the track record of excellence and service from our family of financial professionals will serve our clients as we help them focus on meeting their goals, dreams and desires."

Founded in 2017, Strategic Planning Group offers purposeful financial plans and superior life insurance strategies that protect and maximize wealth potential and help clients control and enjoy that wealth. SPG's family of financial professionals currently work with more than 5,000 individuals, families and businesses to provide a comprehensive approach to wealth management needs, including retirement planning, business-owner planning, special needs planning and estate planning.

About The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Company

Penn Mutual is committed to helping people live life with confidence. At the heart of this purpose is the belief that life insurance is central to a sound financial plan. Through our network of trusted financial professionals, we are dedicated to helping individuals, families and businesses achieve their dreams. Penn Mutual supports its financial professionals with retirement and investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary Hornor, Townsend & Kent, LLC, member FINRA/SIPC. Visit Penn Mutual at www.pennmutual.com.

Contact:

Jeff Leinen Katie Small, FLMI, ACS Penn Mutual Strategic Planning Group (215) 956-8530 (704) 362-6781 [email protected] [email protected]

SOURCE The Penn Mutual Life Insurance Co

Related Links

https://www.pennmutual.com

