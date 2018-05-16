The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Announces Receipt of Additional Fantasy Sports Contests Operator Applications

HARRISBURG, Pa., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board announced today that it has received applications from four additional companies to operate Fantasy Sports Contests in addition to the six previously received.
It is legal to participate in Fantasy Sports Contests with any of these ten firms listed if you are submitting an entry fee for a contest and initiating play from within Pennsylvania. It is not legal to participate if you are playing while within Pennsylvania with any firm not listed below.
New applications were received from:
- Sportshub Technologies d/b/a Fanball, CDM Sports, MFL 10s, National Fantasy Championships
- Yahoo Fantasy Sports LLC
- Fantasy Draft LLC d/b/a Fantasy Draft
- Full Time Fantasy Sports, LLC d/b/a scoutfantasysports.com
Applications previously received to offer Fantasy Sports Contest in Pennsylvania are:
- StarStreet, LLC d/b/a DRAFT
- JDAD, LLC d/b/a FFPC: Fantasy Football Players Championship
- Fanduel PA LLC d/b/a Fanduel
- Crown PA DFS Inc. d/b/a DraftKings Inc.
- Boom Shakalaka Inc. d/b/a Boom Fantasy
- Fastpick.com d/b/a www.fastpick.com
About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board:
The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. These include Interactive Gaming, Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops, gaming at qualified airports, Fantasy Sports Contests, and sports wagering.
The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.
Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.
CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey
(717) 346-8321
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-pennsylvania-gaming-control-board-announces-receipt-of-additional-fantasy-sports-contests-operator-applications-300649577.html
SOURCE Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board
Share this article