The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Announces Receipt of Additional Fantasy Sports Contests Operator Applications

New applications were received from:

Sportshub Technologies d/b/a Fanball, CDM Sports, MFL 10s, National Fantasy Championships

Yahoo Fantasy Sports LLC

Fantasy Draft LLC d/b/a Fantasy Draft

Full Time Fantasy Sports, LLC d/b/a scoutfantasysports.com

Applications previously received to offer Fantasy Sports Contest in Pennsylvania are:

StarStreet, LLC d/b/a DRAFT

JDAD, LLC d/b/a FFPC: Fantasy Football Players Championship

Fanduel PA LLC d/b/a Fanduel

Crown PA DFS Inc. d/b/a DraftKings Inc.

Boom Shakalaka Inc. d/b/a Boom Fantasy

Fastpick.com d/b/a www.fastpick.com

About the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board :

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board is tasked to oversee all aspects of the state's casino industry, along with oversight of new gaming initiatives created through amendments to the Race Horse Development and Gaming Act approved by the signing of Act 42 of 2017. These include Interactive Gaming, Video Gaming Terminals (VGTs) at truck stops, gaming at qualified airports, Fantasy Sports Contests, and sports wagering.

The Commonwealth's casino industry currently consists of 10 stand-alone and racetrack casinos in operation, along with the two smaller resort casinos. These facilities collectively employ nearly 17,000 people and annually generate approximately $1.4 billion in tax revenue from slot machine and table games play. The largest portion of that money is used for property tax reduction to all Pennsylvania homeowners.

Additional information about both the PGCB's gaming regulatory efforts and Pennsylvania's gaming industry can be found at gamingcontrolboard.pa.gov. You can also follow the agency on Twitter by choosing @PAGamingControl.

CONTACTS: Doug Harbach or Richard McGarvey

(717) 346-8321

