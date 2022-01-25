THE PENNSYLVANIA HEALTH CARE ASSOCIATION WELCOMES REAL TIME MEDICAL SYSTEMS AS THEIR NEWEST BUSINESS PARTNER

BALTIMORE, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Real Time Medical Systems (Real Time), the industry-leading and KLAS Rated interventional analytics solution, joins the Pennsylvania Health Care Association (PHCA) as its newest Business Partner. Through Real Time's post-acute analytics platform, facilities can access live clinical analysis pulled directly from the electronic health record (EHR) to improve care outcomes, while reducing avoidable hospital readmissions, managing PDPM reimbursements, establishing infection prevention surveillance, and increasing referrals from acute care providers.

"In one of the most regulated industries in the nation, paperwork must too often become a priority over patients," said Zach Shamberg, president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association. "Real Time is an innovative solution to this challenge that can ease administrative burdens and further support resident care with quick access to organized data. We are excited to bring this new partnership to our members and deliver a tool that will help in their success."