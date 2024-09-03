The Pente HyperCore Cloud Now Available as Part of the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program

The Pente LTE and 5G SA HyperCore Cloud mobile core and orchestration software is validated for installation in designated AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS Outposts

HACKENSACK, N.J., Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Pente Networks, a private wireless network orchestration and management software company, today announced its award-winning private wireless LTE and 5G SA mobile core and orchestration solution, the HyperCore Cloud, is now available in the Integrated Private Wireless on Amazon Web Services (AWS) program through Amdocs Mobile Private Network (MPN) services. The Pente HyperCore Cloud has been validated on AWS Regions, AWS Local Zones, and AWS Outposts Servers.

"It is a major endorsement to be approved for the Integrated Private Wireless on AWS program and having Amdocs deliver our solution gives AWS customers a real advantage," said Avi Cohen, CEO, Pente Networks. "Combining our patented core and orchestration technology with Amdocs' mobile network expertise and services virtually eliminates the complexity of building and operating a private network for the end user."

AWS customers now have access to the comprehensive capabilities of Amdocs MPN services combined with the full-featured Pente HyperCore Cloud platform. This availability enables rapid deployment and simplified integration with IT systems so enterprises can leverage artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), Industry 4.0 applications, and IoT with the enhanced quality of service, security, and operational efficiency that private wireless connectivity delivers.

With Pente's solutions in collaboration with Amdocs' MPN offering, previous roadblocks are eliminated with an out-of-the-box functional mobile core, streamlined integration with IT services and many other advanced network controls built into the HyperCore Cloud.

Some of the unique applications currently being supported range from live news and event broadcasting to connecting students across large school districts. LiveU, the IP video company, recently supported multiple global news broadcasters with dedicated private network connectivity for video transmission during the Republican and Democratic National Conventions.

About Pente

Pente provides private wireless network orchestration and management solutions that enable the fastest implementation and integration of LTE and 5G connectivity into enterprise IP networks. Pente's mobile core and software platform manages millions of IT-grade SIMs for customers around the globe on networks serving corporate enterprise, industrial, healthcare, education, the public sector and military applications.

The Pente HyperCore Cloud solution works with any radio and includes over 1000 APIs for fast IT integration - simplifying private wireless deployment and management for everyone. Pente has strategic customers and partnerships with leading enterprises, device manufacturers, managed service providers and system integrators. Visit pentenetworks.com to learn more.

