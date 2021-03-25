The People Platform™ from Epicenter Experience Selected by TouchTunes for In-Venue Audience Measurement Nationwide

BOSTON, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TouchTunes, the largest in-venue interactive music platform in North America, has selected Epicenter Experience's The People Platform as their measurement solution to gain critical insights into consumer purchase behavior and gain a deeper understanding of the overall customer experience in restaurants, bars, and family entertainment venues across the United States.

Epicenter Experience

TouchTunes' interactive music jukeboxes are featured in over 65,000 venues across North America and support a growing portfolio of venue-based digital solutions that encourage social interactions through shared experiences.

TouchTunes needed a comprehensive measurement approach to support their advertising partners with a deeper understanding of the TouchTunes audience. With The People Platform's intelligent audience measurement data, TouchTunes will be able to learn directly about their consumer's in-venue experiences and facilitate more authentic consumer connections. The People Platform empowers the consumer with control to opt-in and share their in-venue experience and behavior, creating value for both consumer and company.

"Epicenter's The People Platform gives us a new lens by which we can measure our audiences interacting with and experiencing our advertisers' brands. Their innovative and geo-verified approach to measurement will provide valuable insights and help us create better experiences for both our customers and our advertising partners," said Marc Felsen, Chief Marketing Officer, TouchTunes.

"The People Platform provides TouchTunes with the ability to identify and build experience-based stories about how their consumers move about the world, helping them to connect brands with consumers and reinvent what's possible. We are excited to provide TouchTunes with location intelligent audience measurement data to help amplify their platform. TouchTunes, through direct-from-consumer learnings, will now be able to build a deeper understanding of people and places to help shape their stories and journeys," –said George Brady, Chief Revenue Officer of Epicenter Experience.

ABOUT TOUCHTUNES

TouchTunes is the largest in-venue interactive music platform, featured in over 65,000 bars and restaurants across North America. Their network supports a growing portfolio of venue-based digital music and media solutions that encourage social interactions through shared experiences. As the in-venue entertainment leader, TouchTunes pushes boundaries and has created growth opportunities for our customers and our locations. TouchTunes developed the world's first pay-for-play digital jukebox and since then have transformed into a multi-application platform offering a variety of engaging and interactive experiences any location can access.

For more information, visit www.touchtunes.com and www.touchtunesmedia.com.

ABOUT EPICENTER EXPERIENCE

Epicenter Experience believes that people are the epicenter of any strategy. Every experience a person has is a defining moment in the relationship between consumer and company. Epicenter's cloud-based behavioral intelligence software, The People Platform, is purpose-built for the Experience Economy, enabling authentic conversations between individual consumers and companies in near real-time to unlock a comprehensive understanding of customer experience and behavior. The result is personalization at scale and quantifiable retail transactions.

For more information, visit www.epicenterexp.com .

