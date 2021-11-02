The People's Baptist Church to Host Philadelphia Town Hall on Flu Vaccination and Mental Health in Partnership with Faith Health Alliance

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On Wednesday, Nov. 3, The People's Baptist Church, in partnership with the Faith Health Alliance, an initiative of National Minority Quality Forum's Center for Sustainable Health Care and Equity, will host a hybrid town hall (both in-person and virtual) with faith, local and healthcare leaders to discuss issues related to flu immunization and mental health.

The town hall will be hosted by Rev. Eric. J. Goode from 6 to 7:30 p.m. both at the church and live on Facebook.

The People's Baptist Church Event Flyer

Rev. Eric J. Goode, a member of the Faith Health Alliance, said this effort to increase awareness of the benefits of influenza vaccination in Philadelphia is vital during these unprecedented times.

Register for the event now.

https://ai-healthnet.com/the-peoples-baptist-church-town-hall

This program is supported by funding from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. NMQF's SHC vaccine initiatives also receive support from Sanofi Pasteur.

Media Contact

Kelly Ann Collins

[email protected]

(202) 413-1187

About National Minority Quality Forum

The National Minority Quality Forum assists health care providers, professionals, administrators, researchers, policymakers, and community and faith-based organizations in delivering appropriate health care to minority communities. This assistance is based on providing the evidence in the form of science, research, and analysis that will lead to the effective organization and management of system resources to improve the quality and safety of health care for the entire population of the U.S., including minorities. For more information, please visit nmqf.org.

About Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)

CDC works 24/7 protecting America's health, safety and security. Whether disease starts at home or abroad, is curable or preventable, chronic or acute, or from human activity or deliberate attack, CDC responds to America's most pressing health threats. CDC is headquartered in Atlanta and has experts located throughout the United States and the world. Learn more at cdc.gov.





SOURCE National Minority Quality Forum